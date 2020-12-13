Tottenham Hotspur are set to allow midfielder Dele Alli to leave the club next month with PSG reportedly interested in signing him on loan. The 24-year-old has not started a Premier League game for Tottenham since their loss Everton on the opening weekend.

Alli joined Tottenham from MK Dons in 2015 for £5 million. The England international had an instant impact at the North London club, becoming one of their key players. In each of his first two campaigns at White Hart Lane, Alli was voted the PFA Young Player of the Year and made the PFA Team of the Year.

Dele Alli has, however, suffered from a massive dip in form in recent years. The 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho at White Hart Lane and was heavily linked with a move away from the club in the summer. Real Madrid and PSG were rumored to be interested in signing Alli on loan for the season.

Alli has been unable to find his touch this season, and is clearly no longer a part of Jose Mourinho's plans according to The Telegraph. He will now be granted permission to leave Tottenham as a mark of respect for his five years of service to the club.

Alli has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs

Sportsmail revealed that French giants PSG are set to make a loan offer for Alli when the January transfer window opens in three weeks.

The report suggests that Spurs would ideally like to sell Alli permanently, but would consider sending the midfielder on loan for six months given that a successful move could lead to an increase in his asking price.

PSG made a number of loan offers for Alli this summer which were rejected by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who was unwilling to part ways with his star player.

Alli is reportedly keen to seal a move away from Tottenham as he still has hopes of making it to England's Euro 2021 squad. He will however, need to move to a club where he will see regular playing time, in order to catch the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate.

A move to PSG where he would link up with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could do Alli a world of good. PSG will also be able to offer Alli a chance to shine in the Champions League.