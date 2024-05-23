"Delete the club" "Forget about the final if you keep playing like this" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr draw 2-2 with Al-Riyadh

Fans expressed disappointment as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr drew 2-2 with Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, May 23. This marked Al-Nassr's second successive draw in the league, with the previous one being against champions Al-Hilal (1-1) last week.

Al-Nassr broke the deadlock in the 15th minute through attacking midfielder Otavio. But Andre Gray equalized for Al-Riyadh in the 26th minute.

Al-Riyadh netted their second in first-half injury time. Then in the 63rd minute, Al-Nassr centre-back Aymeric Laporte received a red card.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's side equalized minutes before the final whistle (90+7) with a goal from Meshari Al-Nemer, who was substituted three minutes into the stoppage time.

Fans flooded social media with posts expressing disappointment and criticizing Al-Nassr's squad and their performances.

Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"Everytime al nassr comes from a break, they feel like a 3rd division team."

Another added:

"absolute stinker from al nassr, ronaldo needs to drop a masterclass against ittihad otherwise its going to be a big problem in euros"

One account posted:

"Very very very shameful performance from every player on the pitch if this Sommer telles Laporte lajami sultan ospina ghareeb aymen mané are staying I promise we will win absolutely nothing"

Another said:

"What's with LAPORTE and red card 🤬🤬🤬"

"@AlNassrFC sell LaPorte and Mane and buy world class defenders, creative midfielders and a very good reliable goalkeeper. And Ronaldo should work on his shot accuracy, all of his shots are off target. He should go for placing not useless power," said another.

One user wrote:

"Poor game"

While another wrote:

"Starting mane is even useless Useless team anyway this is second time you hurt me and the third time won’t repeat it’s self"

Al-Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League with 79 points from 33 matches. They will next face Al-Ittihad in their final league fixture of the season on Monday, May 27.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate receive a red card against Al-Riyadh?

Aymeric Laporte was sent off in the 63rd minute for violent conduct after VAR overturned the initial on-field decision to give him a yellow card.

Laporte and Al-Aqel tussled for the ball, and the centre-back hit the latter's hand, prompting the referee to show the defender a yellow card. But Laporte came off the pitch after a VAR check, leaving Al-Nassr with 10 players as they were trailing 2-1.

This marked Laporte's second red card of the season after he was sent off in the first leg of their AFC Champions League quarterfinal tie against Al-Ain in March.

In his absence in the second leg, Cristiano Ronaldo's side went on to lose the tie on penalties.