"Dembele is much better than Mbappe" - Bayern Munich stars involved in interesting debate involving French duo 

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry has astonishingly claimed that Ousmane Dembele is a better footballer than Kylian Mbappe. The German believes the Barcelona forward currently possesses more quality than the PSG attacker.

Mbappe has transformed into one of the best players in the world and has been backed to win the Ballon d'Or in the future. Dembele, on the other hand, has struggled to hit the heights expected of him since joining Barcelona in 2017. Injuries have ravaged his career and he has failed to make an impact consistently.

While discussing the topic with teammates Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich in an Amazon Prime Video documentary, Gnabry stated that he felt Dembele was better than Mbappe [via Goal].

"Dembele is much better than Mbappe," Gnabry said.

Muller, however, was quick to point out that there was no way the Barcelona star would reach Mbappe's level.

"What do you mean, better? If I could dribble like Dembele, I would be better too," he said.

Kimmich was unwilling to mention the two French players in the same sentence and instead claimed he would pick Gnabry and Coman before Dembele.

"If I am asked to choose between Dembele and Gnabry or Coman, I would always take Gnabry or Coman," he said. "This Dembele discussion p*sses me off!"

Liverpool urged to sign former Bayern Munich target Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is heading towards the end of his Barcelona contract and is yet to pen a new deal at the club. The Frenchman is set to leave next summer and Liverpool have been urged by Steve McManaman to sign the talented winger for free.

"If they could get him on a free contract then I don't think there's any problem with that. His wage demands would have to come under the structure of what Liverpool would like to pay but due to the fact he would be a free signing and the player knows Jurgen Klopp personally, then it could be a smart piece of business," McManaman told HorseRacing. "He's a very talented boy but his attitude has been questioned a lot during his time at Barcelona."

"He's had a lot of injuries...so his games ratio has not been good and that's another thing a prospective buyer has to take into account. Nowadays when a club signs a player, they look into every single aspect and not just what he does on the pitch. Liverpool will do their due diligence. However, a really talented player available on a free transfer is certainly worth a risk."

Barcelona, however, are keen to keep Dembele at the club and are in talks over a new deal.

The Frenchman has scored 30 goals and provided 21 assists in 118 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions.

