“Described as ‘fake’ by sources” – Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool ‘are not in talks to sign’ midfielder

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that rumours linking PSG midfielder Gini Wijnaldum with a return to Liverpool are untrue.
Since leaving Anfield to join the Parisiens on a free transfer last summer, Wijnaldum has endured a miserable time in the French capital. He has scored just thrice in 38 appearances across the campaign.
The 31-year-old was even voted as Get French Football News' Ligue 1 'Flop of the Season', as he started less than half of the club's top-flight encounters last term.
Wijnaldum even admitted in October to Dutch outlet NOS that he wasn't happy with his lack of game time at PSG. This is a situation that may need to change soon, with the Netherlands competing in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.
Rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the Dutchman heading back to Liverpool. Romano has claimed on Twitter that those rumours are 'fake' and that the Reds are not in talks to sign the midfielder.
However, the Italian journalist also revealed that the board's priority is to tie current central-midfielder Naby Keita down to a new contract.
Keita has been a valued member of Klopp's side ever since joining Liverpool in 2018 and played 40 appearances across all competitions last term.
The 27-year-old is one of a whole host of players at the club who are out of contract next summer. Speculation may soon start regarding Keita's future unless he extends his current deal soon.
Wijnaldum admits his PSG situation is 'not what he wanted' following move from Liverpool
Dutch national team boss Louis van Gaal recently claimed that his players would need to be playing regularly to be considered for World Cup selection later this year. Players such as Wijnaldum may need to find new teams to join this summer if they want to play at international football's biggest tournament.
Back in October, the midfielder admitted he wasn't impressed by his lack of playing time at the Parc Des Princes, as he told NOS:
"I can't say I'm completely happy. Because the situation is not what I wanted. But that's football and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I'm a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around."
"I have played a lot in recent years, I was always fit and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to. I was really looking forward to the new step and then this happens. It is very difficult."