"Deserves no Ballon d'Or", "Ghosting in the big games as usual" - Fans slam PSG star for his showing in their 3-0 loss to Chelsea in CWC final

Football fans have criticized Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Ousmane Dembele after he failed to shine in the FIFA Club World Cup final against Chelsea. The European champions fell to a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Blues, who claimed the maiden edition of the revamped competition.

A front runner for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, Dembele was expected to star in the Club World Cup final for the French giants against Chelsea. The France international was impressive in the previous rounds and was named in the starting XI for the final against the Blues.

The PSG man was shackled effectively by the English side's rearguard action and failed to impact the game as expected. Fans were left disappointed by the display of the 28-year-old, and a number of them took to X to call out the former Barcelona man.

A fan concluded that he is not deserving of the Ballon d'Or.

"Eye test alone is enough to tell you that Dembele deserves no Ballon D’or.", they wrote.

Another fan stated that they believe the Frenchman cannot be the best in the world.

"I sha know that Ousmane Dembélé cannot be the best player in the world.", they posted.

A fan called him out for ghosting on the biggest stage.

"Dembele ghosting in the big games as usual. WC final,UCL final and now this. One season can whitewash my perception of him at a go.", they wrote.

Another fan insinuated that Barcelona star Raphinha is now favourite to win the Ballon d'Or.

"Raphinha is the biggest winner from this result. Dembele’s Ballon d’Or hope dying a natural death.", they posted.

A fan account mocked the Frenchman for his performance.

"Ousmane Dembele vs Chelsea: 90 Minutes 0 Goals/Assists 0 Dribbles 1 Key Pass 0 Accurate Crosses. PRESS D’OR ✨✨✨", they wrote.

Ousmane Dembele completed 90 minutes in the game but was restricted to one shot attempted and one chance created in the game. He managed just two touches in the Chelsea box all game and had 44 touches as he was effectively marked out of the game.

Chelsea stun PSG to claim maiden Club World Cup title

Chelsea claimed an impressive 3-0 win over French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup final to win the first edition of the revamped competition. The Blues scored thrice in the first half to put the game to bed, having come in as massive underdogs against Les Parisiens.

Cole Palmer opened the scoring midway through the first half with a fine finish sent into the bottom corner of the net. The England international added a second in the 30th minute with an identical strike, beating Gianluigi Donnarumma between the sticks for PSG.

Palmer went from scorer to creator in the 43rd minute as he set up Joao Pedro to calmly lift the ball over Donnarumma for his third goal in as many games for the club. Enzo Maresca's side managed the game excellently in the second half, limiting their opponents to half chances for most of the half.

PSG finished the game with ten players after midfielder Joao Neves was shown a straight red card for violent conduct, having pulled Marv Cucurella by his hair. The European champions had no answer for the Blues, who picked up a second major honour of the campaign.

