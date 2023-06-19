"Deserves the Ballon d'Or over Messi", "All timer season" - Fans hail 26-year-old star after Spain defeat Croatia to win the Nations League

Football fans on Twitter have claimed that Manchester City's Rodri deserves the 2023 Ballon d'Or over Lionel Messi following Spain's UEFA Nations League win.

La Roja lifted the Nations League title for the first time in their history following a 5-4 win on penalties (0-0 after extra-time) over Croatia on Sunday, June 18. It marked Rodri's fourth title of the 2022-23 season after he won the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been key to the success enjoyed by both Manchester City and Spain. He notably won the Player of the Match award in both the Champions League and Nations League finals as well. This has led many to proclaim that he deserves this year's Ballon d'Or.

Messi, meanwhile, was considered the favorite just a few months ago after spearheading Argentina to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Pulga won the Golden Ball at the tournament in Qatar, while also helping Paris Saint-Germain clinch this season's Ligue 1 title.

Rodri's antics over the last couple of months, though, seems to have turned a few heads, especially on Twitter, with one fan writing after Sunday's final:

"Rodri has won the English treble, scored the winner in the UCL final and was MOTM, won an international trophy while getting MOTM in the final too and has had an all round scintillating season. Just another player that deserves the Ballon D’Or over Messi."

Another tweeted:

"All timer season by a DM [defensive midfielder]. Rodri deserves to be on that Ballon d’Or podium"

Here are some more reactions:

Rodri notably played all 120 minutes of Spain's Nations League final against Croatia. The Manchester City man completed 91% of his passes, laid out a key pass, won four duels and made two tackles. He also converted his spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

It was yet another outstanding display in a crucial game from Rodri, who scored the goal that clinched City's maiden Champions League title in the final against Inter Milan.

History suggests Rodri has a better chance of winning the Ballon d'Or than Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi completed football in the eyes of many after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December last year. Barring the French Cup, the Argentine superstar has won every other competition he has competed in with club and country.

The fairytale run to World Cup success at the age of 35 also meant he was viewed as the overwhelming favorite to win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or. However, history, combined with Rodri's tremendous achievements with Manchester City and Spain may put a dent on Messi's hopes of doing so.

The last three FIFA World Cup-winning teams had no Ballon d'Or winners.

Luka Modric, who won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, while making the World Cup final with Croatia, won the award in 2018. Antoine Griezmann, who won the Mundial, only finished third.

Manuel Neuer endured the same fate after being crowned world champion in 2014 with Germany, with Cristiano Ronaldo winning the award. Spain legends Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez finished second and third respectively in 2010 when La Roja won the World Cup. Messi controversially won the Ballon d'Or that year.

In fact, Italy's Fabio Cannavaro was the last World Cup winner to win the award in 2006.

On the other hand, barring Messi's victories in 2012, 2019 and 2021, the Ballon d'Or has been lifted by a UEFA Champions League winner every year since 2007.

