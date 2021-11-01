‘Desperate’ Bayern Munich midfielder offers himself to work under Xavi at Barcelona: Reports

Bayern Munich star Marc Roca has offered himself to work under Xavi at Barcelona. This comes should the Spaniard be appointed as the new boss of the Camp Nou outfit, according to Fichajes (via Barca Universal).

Marc Roca swapped La Liga club Espanyol for German champions Bayern Munich for a fee in the region of €16m last summer. But the move has not gone according to plan for him. He amassed only 519 minutes of playing time in his first season at the club and failed to register a single goal or assist.

Roca has found playing time harder to come by this term, with the midfielder yet to make an appearance for the Bavarians. He does not appear to have a place in Julian Nagelsmann's plans for the future. It is unlikely that he will see out his contract with the club.

Bavarian Football Works @BavarianFBWorks Still don't know what, ultimately, will happen with Marc Roca. Still don't know what, ultimately, will happen with Marc Roca. https://t.co/wVnjRjhLV3

Having struggled to make an impact at Bayern Munich, Roca is claimed to be keen on a move back to Spain. Barcelona are a club that interests him. According to reports, the 24-year-old has offered his services to Xavi, who is tipped to take charge as Barcelona's new boss.

Roca is keen to work under the former midfield maestro at Barcelona. But it remains to be seen if the Catalans are interested in acquiring his services from Bayern Munich.

Barcelona keen to name Xavi as their new boss

Barcelona, who relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties last weekend, want to replace the Dutchman with another club legend in the shape of Xavi. The Camp Nou outfit believe Xavi is the right man to take them forward and are pushing to acquire his services from Qatari club Al-Sadd.

Ghetto Radio @GhettoRadio895

#Offside Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he is in contact with 41-year-old former Barca midfielder Xavi following the sacking of Ronald Koeman Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he is in contact with 41-year-old former Barca midfielder Xavi following the sacking of Ronald Koeman #Offside https://t.co/EitQCMZCtj

Since taking charge of Al-Sadd in 2019, Xavi has enjoyed significant success in Qatar, winning seven trophies in total. The Spaniard has a contract with Al-Sadd until 2023, but there are suggestions that he is prepared to take over the reins at Barcelona.

Al-Sadd, though, are angry with how Barcelona have treated the deal as finalized, according to Marca. The Catalans' dealing of the situation appears to have upset Al-Sadd and could hinder their efforts to land Xavi.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As Barcelona continue to push to bring in Xavi as their new coach, they have tasked Sergi Barjuan with managing the team in the interim. It remains to be seen how long Barjuan will remain in charge of the squad.

Edited by Aditya Singh