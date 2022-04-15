"Destroyed me from the very inside, Rename the stadium" - Barcelona fans in disbelief as Eintracht Frankfurt supporters take over Camp Nou

It was a shocking night for Barcelona as the Spanish giants were knocked out of the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt. However, one of the most interesting subplots of the night saw more than 20,000 Frankfurt fans turn up and take over Camp Nou.
The tie was evenly poised after both teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week. Barca entered the game on Thursday as favourites to progress into the semi-finals of the Europa League to set up an exciting clash against West Ham United.
However, what followed shocked football fans around the globe as Eintracht Frankfurt decided to tear up the script and outplayed the Blaugrana at Camp Nou.
The Germans took the lead in the fourth minute after they were awarded a penalty. Eric Garcia brought down Lindstrom inside the box. Filip Kostic made no mistake from the spot as he slotted it past Ter Stegen.
Frankfurt doubled their advantage in the 36th minute as Maury's long-range strike was too powerful for the Barca goalkeeper.
The Germans continued to maintain the pressure and were in dreamland when Kostic handed them their third goal of the night and put the tie out of Barcelona's reach.
There was some late drama in the game as Barca tried to mount a comeback into the tie during stoppage time.
Sergio Busquets pulled a goal back for the Blaugrana in the first additional minute. Xavi's team were gifted another opportunity to score as Evan N'Dicka brought down Luuk de Jong in the box and Memphis Depay converted the penalty.
It was a little too late for the Blaugrana as Frankfurt held on to secure the win.
Barcelona boss Xavi and Joan Laporta were lost for words as Eintracht Frankfurt fans take over Camp Nou
One of the most interesting spectacles of the night was seeing more than 20,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans inside the Camp Nou, nullifying the home advantage that Barcelona had in the second leg.
Both Xavi and club President Joan Laporta were shocked by what happened on the night. The Barcelona manager said it almost felt like a final being played at a neutral venue.
"Clearly the atmosphere did not help and the club is looking into why this happened. The players want to know why too."
"It was a clear miscalculation on our part. This cannot be allowed to happen. It was more like a final with the stadium divided," said Xavi.
Laporta called it a disgrace and said he was embarrassed that so many Barcelona fans decided to give up their seats to the travelling support.
With that in mind, let's have a look at some of the reactions to Frankfurt fans taking over Camp Nou.