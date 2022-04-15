"Destroyed me from the very inside, Rename the stadium" - Barcelona fans in disbelief as Eintracht Frankfurt supporters take over Camp Nou

It was a shocking night for Barcelona as the Spanish giants were knocked out of the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt. However, one of the most interesting subplots of the night saw more than 20,000 Frankfurt fans turn up and take over Camp Nou.

The tie was evenly poised after both teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week. Barca entered the game on Thursday as favourites to progress into the semi-finals of the Europa League to set up an exciting clash against West Ham United.

However, what followed shocked football fans around the globe as Eintracht Frankfurt decided to tear up the script and outplayed the Blaugrana at Camp Nou.

The Germans took the lead in the fourth minute after they were awarded a penalty. Eric Garcia brought down Lindstrom inside the box. Filip Kostic made no mistake from the spot as he slotted it past Ter Stegen.

Frankfurt doubled their advantage in the 36th minute as Maury's long-range strike was too powerful for the Barca goalkeeper.

The Germans continued to maintain the pressure and were in dreamland when Kostic handed them their third goal of the night and put the tie out of Barcelona's reach.

There was some late drama in the game as Barca tried to mount a comeback into the tie during stoppage time.

Sergio Busquets pulled a goal back for the Blaugrana in the first additional minute. Xavi's team were gifted another opportunity to score as Evan N'Dicka brought down Luuk de Jong in the box and Memphis Depay converted the penalty.

It was a little too late for the Blaugrana as Frankfurt held on to secure the win.

Barcelona boss Xavi and Joan Laporta were lost for words as Eintracht Frankfurt fans take over Camp Nou

One of the most interesting spectacles of the night was seeing more than 20,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans inside the Camp Nou, nullifying the home advantage that Barcelona had in the second leg.

Both Xavi and club President Joan Laporta were shocked by what happened on the night. The Barcelona manager said it almost felt like a final being played at a neutral venue.

"Clearly the atmosphere did not help and the club is looking into why this happened. The players want to know why too."

"It was a clear miscalculation on our part. This cannot be allowed to happen. It was more like a final with the stadium divided," said Xavi.

Laporta called it a disgrace and said he was embarrassed that so many Barcelona fans decided to give up their seats to the travelling support.

With that in mind, let's have a look at some of the reactions to Frankfurt fans taking over Camp Nou.

Ｃ．ｈ．ｒ．ｉ．ｓ🇬🇾 @Khris_Genius



@FCBarcelona 🙄 Why tf there's more frankfurt fans in the camp Nou than Barca fans wtf Why tf there's more frankfurt fans in the camp Nou than Barca fans wtf @FCBarcelona😡🙄

🇸🇷clowny🇸🇷 @CrazyClownytr @talkfcb_ really embarrassing. first time i have seen away fans arrive in a stadium and make it their home. not just any home. freaking camp nou. one of the biggest stadiums itw. bro honestly the whole barcelona city. EVERYWHERE were frankfurt fans. they took over cataluña @talkfcb_ really embarrassing. first time i have seen away fans arrive in a stadium and make it their home. not just any home. freaking camp nou. one of the biggest stadiums itw. bro honestly the whole barcelona city. EVERYWHERE were frankfurt fans. they took over cataluña

James Robinson @JamesRo02823687 @FCBarcelona

Embarrassing fans/president/team, tired from this miserable results every year.

Just make the Boixos Nois back to give some life to this dreadful stadium.

All teams has incredible fans except Barca. @JoanLaportaFCB Rename the stadium to "Frankfurt Camp Nou" makes sense more than Spotify!Embarrassing fans/president/team, tired from this miserable results every year.Just make the Boixos Nois back to give some life to this dreadful stadium.All teams has incredible fans except Barca. @FCBarcelona @JoanLaportaFCB Rename the stadium to "Frankfurt Camp Nou" makes sense more than Spotify!Embarrassing fans/president/team, tired from this miserable results every year.Just make the Boixos Nois back to give some life to this dreadful stadium.All teams has incredible fans except Barca.

☠ ᗷOI᙭OS ᑎOIS ☠ @Xavi6Barca @RogerProsP What happened provoked the feeling of every Barcelona fan, a full investigation must be opened for what happened The Camp Nou was owned by Frankfurt Club, unfortunately Something very shameful @RogerProsP What happened provoked the feeling of every Barcelona fan, a full investigation must be opened for what happened The Camp Nou was owned by Frankfurt Club, unfortunately Something very shameful 😓

AlejandroZOOMLou43 @Alejandro_Z43 @FCBarcelona

We need ture fans @EuropaLeague I don't know why so many Frankfurt fans get into camp nouWe need ture fans @FCBarcelona @EuropaLeague I don't know why so many Frankfurt fans get into camp nouWe need ture fans https://t.co/QGCcCh4Spk

OLUWASEYI @Mike_Omole I don't get it. It seems like there are more Eintracht Frankfurt's fans in Camp Nou than Barcelona's fans. What went wrong?! THIS MUST BE INVESTIGATED. I don't get it. It seems like there are more Eintracht Frankfurt's fans in Camp Nou than Barcelona's fans. What went wrong?! THIS MUST BE INVESTIGATED.

Srinjoy Debnath @srinjjj Camp Nou had a disaster last night.



The negative environment defeated XaviBall.



But, that's the last time we're in the Europa league, we will win the Champions League next season. Camp Nou had a disaster last night.The negative environment defeated XaviBall.But, that's the last time we're in the Europa league, we will win the Champions League next season.

Beta#LM7 @FCBeta_



Anfield broke me, this destroyed me from the very inside, @Barca__pictures I am broken, I am confused, I am shocked, I still can't believe this happened, and the worst part is that I saw this coming the moment I saw the videos of the camp Nou full of German peopleAnfield broke me, this destroyed me from the very inside, @Barca__pictures I am broken, I am confused, I am shocked, I still can't believe this happened, and the worst part is that I saw this coming the moment I saw the videos of the camp Nou full of German peopleAnfield broke me, this destroyed me from the very inside,

IbraHiïm Àbdelmäjeed @abdelmegiid

We can lose and Refs can be against us, it happens. Even luck can be against us, we’re used to all of it. But our own Camp Nou fans were disgusting. If no reaction happens to this then we are truly done...

#boixos_nois_back What happened today was nothing short of disgraceWe can lose and Refs can be against us, it happens. Even luck can be against us, we’re used to all of it. But our own Camp Nou fans were disgusting. If no reaction happens to this then we are truly done... What happened today was nothing short of disgrace We can lose and Refs can be against us, it happens. Even luck can be against us, we’re used to all of it. But our own Camp Nou fans were disgusting. If no reaction happens to this then we are truly done... #boixos_nois_back https://t.co/6e3hirXas9

zul @zulee332 The socios of @FCBarcelona really lost us the game Ive never went to a game and they have the privilege to go to every single camp Nou game and sell their tickets disgracrfull The socios of @FCBarcelona really lost us the game Ive never went to a game and they have the privilege to go to every single camp Nou game and sell their tickets disgracrfull

T @Souvla_ Frankfurt fans really went to camp Nou and made it a home game for their team. And their reward was watching barcelona get packed in.



Unreal Frankfurt fans really went to camp Nou and made it a home game for their team. And their reward was watching barcelona get packed in. Unreal

Z 🔋 @BarcaMVP Never ask a woman her age,



A man his salary,



Or Barcelona socio’s how 30,000 Frankfurt fans made it inside the Camp Nou Never ask a woman her age,A man his salary,Or Barcelona socio’s how 30,000 Frankfurt fans made it inside the Camp Nou

Edited by Alan John