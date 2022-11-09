"Devastated" - Chelsea defender Reece James confirms he won't be part of England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad due to injury

Chelsea right-back Reece James has released a statement describing his devastation at missing out on England's upcoming FIFA World Cup campaign.

The defender suffered a knee injury in a Champions League clash against AC Milan last month and will not recover in time for the tournament. The news, while not surprising, is a huge blow for Gareth Southgate's side, with Reece James almost certain to start if he had been fit.

However, the defender has now released a statement in which he conceded he was devastated to miss out on the FIFA World Cup. He posted on Twitter:

"Devastated. The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turnaround to make the World Cup would be tight but I always felt it was possible. I've worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and truly believed I could help the team."

"I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take. Good luck to the boys. I'll be back soon. Stay safe & sending love."

With James out and Kyle Walker almost certain to be injured, the Three Lions may have to find an alternative plan at right-back. Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben White appear to be the front runners for the role.

Former Chelsea coach claims he told Reece James not to rush his recovery from injury

Jody Morris, who was Frank Lampard's assistant at the west London outfit, claims he texted James immediately after the knee injury occurred. The experienced coach pointed out to the young full-back that he has a long career ahead of him and that he shouldn't jeopardize that by rushing back from the knock.

Morris told Sky Sports News (as per Simon Phillips):

"I messaged Reece James instantly when [the injury] first happened and said, 'Listen, make sure you don't come back too early just to make yourself fit for the World Cup. You've got another 15-16 years ahead of you.'"

James has been an important player for the Blues since breaking into the first team in 2019. He has made 134 appearances for the west London club, while also winning 15 England caps amid some fierce competition in the squad.

The defender is versatile and has the ability to play as a full-back, a wing-back or a right-sided centre-back in the back three.

