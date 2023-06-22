"Did you guys think about it twice?" - Real Madrid star's brother makes hilarious claim as club officially announce contract extension

Toni Kroos' brother, Felix Kroos, made a hilarious claim on Real Madrid's Instagram post that confirmed the 33-year-old's contract renewal.

Kroos was scheduled to leave Los Blancos as a free agent next month after the expiration of his contract. But the Spanish giants have confirmed that he will stay at the club for another season.

Real Madrid's official Instagram account made a post confirming Kroos' renewal to their 141 million followers on June 21. Felix jokingly asked in his comment if the club had thought twice about offering his brother a renewal.

The former Werder Bremen midfielder perhaps implied that a new contract for Toni was a no-brainer from Real Madrid's point of view. Felix, who is currently a free agent, commented:

"Did you guys think twice about it?"

Toni replied:

"at least have some respect for this account"

Kroos' future had been up in the air for several months leading up to the summer transfer window. He claimed in April that he was close to extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu but it still took over two months for the official announcement to be made.

Kroos has been with Real Madrid since his €25 million move from Bayern Munich nine years ago. He has since registered 27 goals and 89 assists in 417 games for Los Merengues, winning four UEFA Champions League titles among other trophies with them.

Toni Kroos reveals hilarious interaction with wife before Real Madrid contract extension

Toni Kroos had a big decision to make once it became clear that Real Madrid would be open to keeping him at the club beyond the summer.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder approached his wife, Jessica Kroos, to help him decide if he should continue playing with Real Madrid. Retirement was also an option for the German midfielder.

However, Kroos went ahead and penned a one-year extension. Speaking about his decision to sign a new deal, he said on his podcast, via @MadridXtra on Twitter:

"A little thank you to my wife, who told me 'just do what you want'. That surprised me a bit because you don't want me to be at home more often? (Laughs)."

Kroos' minutes in midfield could take a hit next season. He has been one of Madrid's most trusted starters in the last decade or so. But Jude Bellingham's arrival from Borussia Dortmund could push him down the pecking order.

Moreover, Fran Garcia's signing could free up Eduardo Camavinga from the left-back position to play in central midfield once again.

