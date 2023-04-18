"On the right track"- Real Madrid star confirms he is close to extending contract after Chelsea win

Toni Kroos has claimed that he is close to renewing his contract with Real Madrid after a dominant UEFA Champions League quarterfinal win against Chelsea.

Los Blancos won the first leg against the Blues in Madrid by a 2-0 margin. They mirrored that scoreline in west London on Tuesday (April 18) and secured a 4-0 aggregate win to book a place in the semifinals.

The German midfielder started both games in central midfield and helped his team keep a clean sheet in both legs. After the win at Stamford Bridge, Kroos was asked to address the situation surrounding his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 33-year-old, whose current deal with Real Madrid expires this summer, told Prime Video (h/t @MadridXtra on Twitter):

"My renewal? Everything is on the right track."

Luka Modric, 37, is another midfielder who could leave as a free agent this summer. Kroos, however, is four years younger than the Croatian and could still have a few more years left in him before hanging up his boots.

The 106-cap Germany international announced his retirement from international football in July 2021. Nevertheless, he has continued to be a highly important part of Carlo Ancelotti's midfield during the Italian's second stint at the club.

Since Ancelotti's arrival from Everton in the summer of 2021, Kroos has featured in 86 games for Los Blancos across competitions.

Asmir Begovic gives verdict on Chelsea's season after Real Madrid loss

Asmir Begovic has claimed that this season has been a learning curve for everyone at Chelsea.

The Blues started the season with great hope under new owner Todd Boehly and the optimism remained despite Graham Potter shockingly replacing Thomas Tuchel as the club's manager in September. Things only went downhill from there.

After the elimination from the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid, Chelsea are nearly guaranteed to miss out on playing in the competition next season. Begovic, who played for the Blues from 2015 to 2017, said after game, via BBC Radio 5 Live:

"If you're going to take any positives out of this year it's been a huge learning curve for everyone. Seasons like this are not accepted by Chelsea fans. It's not the Chelsea we know. Certain expectations come with this club."

Frank Lampard was appointed as the club's caretaker manager shortly after Potter's sacking on April 2. The west London giants are currently 11th in the league table with just 39 points from 31 games.

Poll : 0 votes