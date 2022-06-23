"Did his job and never put on a bad face" - Carvajal backs Real Madrid superstar to return to his best next season 

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has backed his superstar teammate Eden Hazard to do well next season. He admitted that the Belgian has had a rough time at the Santiago Bernabeu but added that he never made any fuss about it.

Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 as one of the world's best players for €115 million. However, his stint at the Bernabeu has been marred by injuries. The Belgian has only managed 66 appearances so far, bagging six goals and ten assists.

After Los Blancos won their 14th UEFA Champions League title last season, they took their customary bus parade to Cibeles. During the celebrations, Hazard spoke to the club's fans, saying (via Marca):

"Real Madrid fans, I've been here for three years with so many injuries, with so many things. ... But next year I'm going to give my all for you."

He was then hugged by his teammates, who seem to enjoy his presence in the squad.

Speaking about whether Hazard could bounce back next season, Carvajal told Diario AS:

"I think so. When he overcome that problem, also mental. When he picks up the pace, match after match, he will be an impressive player as he has shown for so many years."

Carvajal added:

"And the tight group we made speaks of what a good person he is. He has gone through an ordeal, but he came to Valdebebas, did his job and never put on a bad face. Not everyone can do it."

Hazard has two years left on his contract with the La Liga giants.

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale could join Championship club this summer

Los Blancos forward Gareth Bale was reportedly seen at Cardiff City's training facility on Wednesday, June 22. He was there to work with the Wales national side's medical team, who share the training facility with the Championship club. However, he also met the club's manager Steve Morison.

Bale's contract with Real Madrid expires on June 30. He has a few offers on the table, and he's set to make a decision in the coming days.

+ Told he will make decision in coming days

+ Going on hols again until July 16

+ Vincent Tan keeping very close tabs on it #Bluebirds walesonline.co.uk/sport/football… Exclusive: Gareth Bale visited Cardiff City's training base today and spoke with Steve Morison for the first time.+ Told he will make decision in coming days+ Going on hols again until July 16+ Vincent Tan keeping very close tabs on it #CCFC Exclusive: Gareth Bale visited Cardiff City's training base today and spoke with Steve Morison for the first time.+ Told he will make decision in coming days+ Going on hols again until July 16+ Vincent Tan keeping very close tabs on it #CCFC #Bluebirds walesonline.co.uk/sport/football…

Cardiff is the Welshman's hometown, and his family still lives there, which could be a reason for him to join the Welsh club. Moreover, he helped Wales qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 64 years. He wants to play regular football to be in optimum physical shape for the mega tournament commencing in November.

