Did you know? Manchester City talent Rico Lewis surpassed Karim Benzema by achieving historic feat earlier this season

Manchester City defender Rico Lewis surpassed a feat previously held by Karim Benzema earlier in the season. He became the youngest player to score on his first start in the UEFA Champions League.

Lewis was only 17 when he netted against Sevilla in a 3-1 win for Manchester City. Benzema, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, previously held the record. Rico Lewis has been an important player for City this season. Pep Guardiola seemingly trusts Lewis and has given him ample opportunities to shine this season.

Rico Lewis has made 20 appearances across competitions for the team. Apart from scoring a goal, the teenager has also helped the Cityzens keep 12 clean sheets across competitions.

Pep Guardiola says Rico Lewis helped Manchester City rekindle their Premier League title charge

At one point during the season, Manchester City trailed Arsenal by a massive margin. The Cityzens, though, have made a strong comeback in the title race and are leading the Gunners by a point, having played a game less.

Before the Cityzens took on Leeds United at the Etihad on Saturday (May 6), Guardiola said that Rico Lewis played a key role in re-energising the team (via MSN):

"It's thanks to Rico - he helped us to understand what we had to do to play better and better. The last 10 games he didn't play much, but without Rico this season, the step we made as a team would have been more difficult. That I'm pretty convinced about that."

Guardiola added:

"The movement he does makes many things fluid. After that Kyle (Walker) realises, John (Stones) playing in that position has been exceptional. But the other players have things Rico doesn't have - experience. This is why the team grows in many cases."

The Cityzens have beaten Leeds 2-1, with Ilkay Gundogan bagging a first-half brace. Guardiola's side are now four points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League title race with four games to go.

