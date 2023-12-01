“Did you play?” - Granit Xhaka trolls Arsenal star after 6-0 win over Lens

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka took to Instagram to share light-hearted banter with a former teammate after the Gunners' impressive 6-0 win over Lens. Arsenal claimed an easy win over Lens in the UEFA Champions League, and Oleksandr Zinchenko was central to his side's performance in the clash.

Arsenal sealed the top spot in their group with the thrashing of Lens in their UEFA Champions League meeting at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's team delivered a controlled performance to avenge the defeat they suffered earlier in the season in France.

Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko was pleased with the performance and result, and he posted pictures from the match on Instagram. Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka replied jokingly, asking if the 26-year-old played in the match.

"Did you play? 😂," Xhaka wrote.

Granit Xhaka replies Oleksandr Zinchenko on Instagram

Zinchenko featured in the first 45 minutes of the encounter, as his side raced to a five-goal advantage. With the match already won, he was replaced at half-time by manager Mikel Arteta, with Jakub Kiwior coming on in his place.

Xhaka left the Gunners on a high at the end of the 2022-23 season after a seven-year stint. He contributed seven goals and as many assists for the Gunners last year, the most of his time at the club, as they finished in second place in the Premier League.

Bayer Leverkusen snapped up Xhaka after the season, and he has played 18 times for them across all competitions this season. The Switzerland captain has been among their most influential players, as they reached the summit of the Bundesliga.

Zinchenko remains an important player for Arsenal, and he has played 18 times for the club this season, as well. The former Manchester City man has scored once this season and is a vital member of Arteta's side.

High-flying Arsenal through to UEFA Champions League knockout rounds

Arsenal had six different goalscorers as they thrashed Lens 6-0 on Wednesday. The result means that they have now qualified for the last 16 as group winners and would be among the seeded sides in the draw for the last 16.

The Gunners last played in the UEFA Champions League in 2017, when they were embarrassed 10-2 on aggregate by a rampant Bayern Munich side. The club has come a long way since then, undergoing a significant amount of changes to get to where they are.

Mikel Arteta's team also sit atop the Premier League standings after 12 rounds of matches, leading champions Manchester City by one point. The Gunners will aim to finish this season with a significant piece of silverware to crown their efforts.