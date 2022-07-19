"Did you see that Real Madrid signed Mbappe?" - Ex-Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero takes cheeky dig at Los Blancos

Former Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero may have just endeared himself a bit more to the Blaugrana faithful by taking a dig at bitter rivals Real Madrid. The Argentine mocked Los Blancos for their failure to land Kylian Mbappe after a long drawn-out transfer saga that concluded in May.

Aguero gave an interview on Twitch where he spoke about various subjects concerning Barcelona, from the departure of Lionel Messi last summer to the arrival of Robert Lewandowski this summer. However, the highlight of the interview is definitely the part where he takes a cheeky dig at Real Madrid.

Twitch streamer Ibai, who the 34-year old striker was in conversation with, was apparently very excited and optimistic over Los Blancos' transfer move for Mbappe. Aguero made sure he mocked him and rubbed salt on the wounds of many Real Madrid supporters.

The former Barcelona striker said:

“Did you see that Real Madrid signed Mbappé?" Aguero laughed.

He continued:

Ibai [streamer] was always telling me ‘Mbappé, Mbappé, Mbappé’… ‘Mbappé will sign for Real Madrid’… How many years have Madrid fans been waiting for Mbappé? More than three years?

Aguero joined Barcelona after his contract at Manchester City expired in 2021. After 10 years of service to the Cityzens, the Argentine left as a true legend of the club, helping them win five Premier League titles, including the first ever in the history of the club with that famous goal against Queen's Park Rangers in 2012.

Unfortunately, the Nou Camp did not see the best of him as he had to retire after making just five appearances for the club due to a heart issue. However, on the positive side, the veteran striker has recovered well and is also training with the Barcelona squad on their pre-season tour of the US.

Former Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuain shocked by the price Barcelona paid for Lewandowski

The Catalan club finally announced the signing of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich on July 18 after chasing him for nearly two months. He was Xavi Hernandez's top priority for the summer and the Spanish giants did end up signing him for €50 million incuding add-ons.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lewandowski turning up for his first Barca training session 🤩 Lewandowski turning up for his first Barca training session 🤩 https://t.co/HF9rRAyPXh

However, former Los Blancos forward Gonzalo Higuain, who is plying his trade in the MLS these days, was quite shocked when he realized that the Blaugrana did not sign the Polish striker on a free. The Inter Miami forward was quoted by MARCA as saying:

Sorry for the ignorance. They signed Lewandowski for free, didn't they? €50m?! Uff... surely he will be a great signing if Barçelona paid that amount.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far