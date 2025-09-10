Didi Hamann says only 2 teams can challenge champions Liverpool for PL title this year, names club he considers 'biggest threat' to the Reds

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes Arsenal and Chelsea can challenge the Reds for the Premier League title this season. He added that he doesn't believe Manchester City are capable of being in the title race this campaign.

The Merseysiders won the Premier League last season, finishing 10 points above second-placed Arsenal. They have spent over £400 million this summer on strengthening their side by signing the likes of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz. They are also the only team to have three wins in their first three Premier League games this season.

Hamann believes Arsenal and Chelsea can challenge Arne Slot's side for the title, as he told Coin Poker (via Metro):

"Arsenal are the biggest threat to Liverpool in the title race. With the signings of Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie, they now have a fantastic squad. They fielded a brilliant team against Liverpool even with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard not able to start."

"I expect Arsenal to be the main contender. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Chelsea turned it into a three-horse race. They are a dangerous side, capable of winning six, seven, or eight games in a row. I don’t believe Manchester City can do that, but Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are the only teams I think are capable of such a run."

Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League standings three years in a row now. The last time they did it, they won the title in the following season (2003-04).

Kylian Mbappe backs Liverpool to be favorites for Premier League title

During the international break this month, Kylian Mbappe was asked to name his favorites for the Premier League title. He backed the current holders but also named Arsenal and Manchester City as the contenders for the league.

The Real Madrid and France superstar said:

"Of course, Liverpool has to be mentioned first and foremost, as they're determined to win one title after another. But I also have high hopes for Arsenal, because the core of the team has known each other for a long time, and that's a crucial factor in football. And Manchester City is always at the forefront anyway, with Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland."

"Maybe Arsenal, maybe it will be their year. It would certainly be easier to say City or Liverpool."

Third-placed Arsenal have won two of their first three games of the season, with their only defeat coming against Arne Slot's side. Second-placed Chelsea have two wins and one draw, which came against Crystal Palace in their opening game.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have had a poor start to the season with just one win in three games and are 13th in the Premier League standings.

