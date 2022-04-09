“You can see with Ronaldo that it gets more difficult with age” – Didi Hamann warns Bayern Munich over new contract for Lewandowski

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann believes that Bayern Munich should be careful about offering Robert Lewandowski a new contract.

The Polish striker has been linked with a free move away from the German club and will be a free agent in the summer of 2023.

Bayern Munich were initially expected to offer a renewal but the Polish striker is reportedly looking for a new challenge. Multiple English clubs have been linked, with the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United both reportedly willing to take him.

Hamann believes that Bayern Munich should be extra careful about handing new contracts out to their senior stars. Lewandowski will be 34 by the end of the year and a two-year contract in 2023 means that he will be nearly 37 by the time it ends.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder Hamann cited Cristiano Ronaldo, in an interview with Goals and Spox, claiming that age is set to catch up with Lewandowski as well:

"There is no reason not to extend with [Manuel] Neuer or [Thomas] Muller. With Lewandowski you have to see whether he wants more than two years. Then of course you have to think about it. At the end of the contract, he would be nearly 37. You can see with Ronaldo that it gets more difficult with age.”

He added:

“With Muller and Neuer I say, yes, extend them. But of course, they can't earn more. You have to make sure that the contracts are made even more performance-related. If you have five to six players who earn €20 million, you have to claim that you get to the semi-finals in the Champions League. Of course, you can be eliminated, but it's always about the process.”

What's next for Robert Lewandowski?

Robert Lewandowski has shown no signs of stopping anytime soon. He has scored 43 goals and has four assists from just 37 appearances across all competitions. He is also looking fitter than ever.

The Polish striker is reportedly considering taking up a new challenge and there is no dearth of clubs willing to take him.

For Bayern Munich, Lewandowski has been their prime goalscorer for a number of years and he is unlucky not to have won a Ballon d’Or until now.

Of course, he is one of the players expected to be in consideration, although much will depend on whether Bayern Munich are able to win the UCL this season.

Additionally, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the fact that Lewandowski won’t be participating also puts him at a disadvantage in comparison with other contenders. Still, one of the greatest strikers of this generation, fans of any club will be happy with his signing despite the fact that he is fast nearing the age of 35.

GOAL @goal Robert Lewandowski has told Barcelona that he wants to join the club, according to Sport Robert Lewandowski has told Barcelona that he wants to join the club, according to Sport 🇪🇸 https://t.co/a3SpAZWXBg

At the same time, Bayern Munich still has a chance of agreeing to an extension and might as well throw money, especially if they cannot sign another striker in the summer.

