Didier Deschamps says it is ‘unfair’ if his choice loses 2023 Ballon d’Or race between Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and others

France boss Didier Deschamps has said that it would be 'unfair' if striker Kylian Mbappe doesn't win the 2023 Ballon d'Or award ahead of other top contenders Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.

Mbappe, Messi and Haaland are widely regarded as three of the strongest contenders for the prestigious award. Mbappe had a good 2021-22 campaign with PSG, bagging 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions, as the Parisians won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner also sizzled for France, especially at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring eight goals in seven games, including a hat-trick in the final. However, Les Bleus' title defence ended with a shootout defeat to Argentina after a pulsating 3-3 draw after extra time.

Mbappe is in the midst of a scoring drought - going without a goal in four appearances across competitions - as he arrives for international duty with France. Nevertheless, Deschamps said (as per Foot01) that it would be 'unfair' if Mbappe doesn't win this year's Ballon d'Or as he backed his striker amid mounting criticism.

The 24-year-old missed an open goal in the 3-1 Ligue 1 win on Sunday and put in one of his worst European performances in the 4-1 UEFA Champions League defeat at Newcastle United in midweek.

How has Kylian Mbappe's fellow Ballon d'Or contenders fare last season?

Apart from Kylian Mbappe, Messi and Haaland also had impressive campaigns with club and country. While Messi won the FIFA World Cup for Argentina, Haaland played a starring role in Manchester City's historic treble-winning campaign.

Messi spent the 2022-23 club season with PSG, where he bagged 21 goals and 20 assists. In the World Cup, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner led his country from the front with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

The Argentine scored in all four knockout games - including a brace in the final - as La Albiceleste reigned supreme at the World Cup for the first time in 36 winners, winning their third crown.

Meanwhile, Haaland had a dream debut season with City, bagging 52 goals and nine assists in 53 games across competitions, as Pep Guardiola's side won their first continental treble. The tally includes a record 36 Premier League goals, most by any player in a single season in the competition.