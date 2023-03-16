"Didier Drogba is my idol" - Victor Osimhen hails the Chelsea legend as player he 'loved watching' amid transfer speculation

Victor Osimhen has fuelled speculation regarding a move to Chelsea after naming Ivory Coast icon Didier Drogba as his idol.

Drogba is, of course, one of the Blues' greatest-ever players. He scored 164 goals and provided 86 assists in 351 appearances across competitions for the club, winning 16 trophies in the process.

Osimhen has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United in recent months. The Blues are notably devoid of a trusted No. 9 up front, with Kai Havertz failing to score regularly as a false nine.

He has scored just six goals in 25 league games this term. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was signed from Barcelona last summer, is already looking for a return to Spotify Camp Nou after failing out of favor under manager Graham Potter.

"We want to give the title to Napoli fans. The passion for football here is simply something you can't describe".

The 34-year-old hasn't started in any of the west London giants' last 13 league games. Speaking amidst being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, Osimhen told German outlet SPORT 1 (h/t @FabrizioRomano):

"Didier Drogba is my idol. I loved watching him play as a kid. I always wanted to be like him!"

The Nigeria international is on course to win the Scudetto with Napoli this season, who sit 18 points clear at the top of the table with 12 games left. The 24-year-old's 19 goals and five assists in 22 Serie A games this term have played a huge part in his team's comfortable lead at the top.

The Gli Azzurri reportedly value Osimhen at £100 million. His contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona doesn't expire until the summer of 2025.

Chelsea boss still believes in Kai Havertz, claims journalist

Chelsea manager Graham Potter reportedly trusts Kai Havertz despite his struggle in front of goal this season.

He was signed from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for a then-club-record fee of £72 million. Despite primarily being an attacking midfielder, the German has been used as a false nine in recent seasons.

Havertz scored the only goal in the 2021 UCL final between the Blues and Manchester City.

A return of 31 goals in 127 games across competitions for the club hasn't impressed the entirety of Chelsea's fanbase. Potter, however, continues to trust him in his starting XI.

Journalist Simon Phillips recently told GIVEMESPORT:

"Potter has continued to back Kai Havertz, continued to pick him, even in his poor form, and Havertz has appreciated that. The hierarchy, the Chelsea board, they've always seen something in Havertz and they've been desperate to see that come out."

Havertz scored a decisive 53rd-minute penalty against Borussia Dortmund in the Blues' 2-0 (2-1 aggregate) win against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League last-16 clash on 7 March.

