“He’s as talented on the pitch as he is kind off it" - Gary Lineker gives glowing verdict of Manchester United and Chelsea target 

Former Barcelona forward Gary Lineker gave a glowing verdict of reported Manchester United and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen after his brace against Spezia on 5 February.

According to the Express, the Nigeria international has also attracted attention from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with Napoli valuing their star striker at £100 million. He has been in sensational form this season, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 16 Serie A games this term.

His latest exploits came against Spezia in a 3-0 away win which extended Napoli's lead at the top of the table to 16 points. Second-placed Inter Milan, however, have one game in hand.

Before the match against Spezia, Osimhen was seen stepping into the stands and hugging a girl who was hit by a ball during the pre-match warmups. Replying to a video of the incident, Lineker tweeted:

"Then bags another 2 goals. He’s as talented on the pitch as he is kind off it. Grande."

Chelsea recently booted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from their UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout rounds this season. This could be a strong hint that the Gabon international is no longer needed at Stamford Bridge.

Manager Graham Potter also has Kai Havertz, Armando Broja, and David Datro in that position. Osimhen, however, could be viewed as an upgrade on all of them.

Manchester United are also in need of a centre-forward after Edinson Cavani's exit last summer and Cristiano Ronaldo's unceremonious departure in November. Osimhen still has two-and-a-half years left on his deal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have shown that they are open to spending big if they really want to sign a player. The Blues spent £323 million on signings last January alone.

It remains to be seen if they will have the financial bandwidth after that to meet Osimhen's asking price.

Chelsea and Manchester United battling for AC Milan superstar

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola (h/t ThePeoplesPerson), Chelsea and Manchester United are keen to sign AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao.

The Portugal international's contract at the San Siro expires in the summer of 2024. The 2022 'Serie A Player of the Season' has registered eight goals and six assists in 19 league games this term.

Leao majorly plays as a winger, a position where Manchester United already have Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, and Alejandro Garnacho. They could rather use a centre-forward.

Marcus Rashford is their only long-term option in that position, with Wout Weghorst's loan scheduled to expire this summer. Leao has been at loggerheads with AC Milan regarding a new deal.

It remains to be seen if the two parties will come to an agreement and agree on a new deal for the player.

