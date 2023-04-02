"Didn’t know what day it was" - Alan Shearer rips into Liverpool star for his performance in Anfield club's 4-1 loss to Manchester City

The harshest critics will opine that Trent Alexander-Arnold could have done better for all four of Manchester City's goals against Liverpool on Saturday (1 April).

The England international started the game well, playing a sumptuous lofted ball to Diogo Jota, who assisted Mohamed Salah's 17th-minute strike to give the visitors the lead. 10 minutes later, however, Alexander-Arnold was in no man's land for Manchester City's equalizer.

The Liverpool right-back left Jack Grealish unmarked and played him onside, with the former Aston Villa winger playing a cross into goal-scorer Julian Alvarez's feet inside the box. He was also too far up the pitch when Kevin de Bruyne put City 2-1 up just after the restart.

For the Cityzens' third goal, the 24-year-old did well to block Alvarez's shot but played it straight into Ilkay Gundogan's path, who scored from an unmissable range. To wrap up a torrid day at the office, Alexander-Arnold was easily left in the dust by Grealish with a simple 1-2 pass in the 74th minute.

The Englishman didn't track the Manchester City winger's run into the box, who scored to seal the scoreline. After the game, former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer said (h/t HITC):

"He (Grealish) gave Trent a torrid time at fullback. Trent didn’t know what day it was. He didn’t know where to go, what to do and how to handle him. Trent did know whether to get tight to him or show him down the line, in the end, he does neither – it was a brilliant run from de Bruyne (for Grealish’s goal).

He added:

"Trent doesn’t know where he is. Look where Trent starts and then finishes, he is 10 or 15 yards away from Grealish when he sticks the ball into the back of the net..."

The Reds dropped down to eighth in the table after the 4-1 loss at the Etihad.

Liverpool in danger of missing out on top four after Manchester City loss

Liverpool currently have just 42 points from 27 games - seven fewer than fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand.

Fifth-placed Newcastle United could extend their lead over Liverpool to eight points if they win their remaining game in hand. Third-placed Manchester United, meanwhile, lead the Reds by eight points and can extend it to 11 if they win their 27th league game this season.

Liverpool, hence, are very close to finishing below fourth for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The economic benefits and prestige that come with playing in the Champions League make missing out on a top-four finish a disaster for the 'big six'.

For their fans, it would be the closest feeling they will know to relegation.

