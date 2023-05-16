“Die Vinicius” – Barcelona title celebrations marred by vile chanting against Real Madrid superstar

Barcelona's title celebrations were marred by disgraceful chants about Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior.

Blaugrana fans were celebrating winning the La Liga title following a 4-2 win over Espanyol on Sunday (May 14). It was the first title won by Barca since 2019 and supporters were in a jubilant mood.

Fans took to the streets of Catalyuna to celebrate but those festivities were left on a sour note amid chants directed at Real Madrid's Vinicius. They were caught on camera chanting:

"Die Vinicius."

Vinicius has been the victim of abuse throughout the season and La Liga have filed eight complaints of racist abuse. This includes one alleging Barcelona fans to have done so during an El Clasico clash on March 19.

The Brazilian has previously commented on the discrimination he continues to receive in Spain. He said (via GOAL):

“Not everyone can have the mentality that I have. Of course, every interview I give is very sad to have to talk about it. We hope there are fewer cases of racism and we hope for a better world."

Barca beat Espanyol 4-2 to take the La Liga title off of Real Madrid's hands. The Blaugrana eased to victory courtesy of goals from Robert Lewandowski (4), Alejandro Balde, and Jules Kounde.

There were also unfortunate scenes after the game as Barcelona players celebrated at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday night. Fans of the Periquitos invaded the pitch.

Real Madrid put tensions aside to congratulate Barcelona on winning the La Liga title

Madrid acknowledges Xavi's side's title victory.

Real Madrid put their rivalry aside to congratulate Barcelona on winning the La Liga title on Sunday night. The club's official Twitter account tweeted:

"Congratulations to (Barcelona), 2022-2023 League champion."

The El Clasico rivals have been embroiled in a fierce war of words throughout the campaign amid the Negreira case. This case alleges Barca has paid for their players to be briefed on how to deal with individuals from the year 2016 to 2018.

Blaugrana president Joan Laporta found issue with Madrid's decision to take legal action against the Catalan club. He accused Los Blancos of being the club of the regime. Real Madrid hit back with a video released on social media that details links between Barca and General Franco.

The El Clasico rivalry has been a volatile one this season and the two sides have played one another on four occasions. However, it is Xavi's side who have taken the league spoils.

