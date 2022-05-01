"Different class" - Andy Robertson picks out 3 Liverpool stars for special praise after 1-0 win against Newcastle United

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has praised fellow defenders Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez after the Reds' 1-0 win against Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp's side traveled to St. James' Park for what promised to be a tough test against a spirited Magpies side in the Premier League. While Newcastle did trouble them on occasion, the Reds exited the arena with a close victory, courtesy of Naby Keita's 19th-minute strike.

Liverpool's backline was excellent in the game, limiting Eddie Howe's side to just two shots on target. Robertson managed two clearances and an interception, while right-back Gomez recorded three tackles, two interceptions and a clearance. Centre-backs Van Dijk and Matip combined for seven clearances and a tackle and also won eight of their 14 duels.

Speaking after the game, Robertson was full of praise for his fellow defenders, telling BT Sport (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘Joelinton was causing us a couple of problems early on, but in the second half, I thought the lads were excellent against him. They started better than us, but then we got a foothold in the game. We got the goal, and we got a bit better after that.’’

The Scottish full-back added:

‘‘They didn’t have many chances. I thought the two centre-backs and Joe Gomez were different class.’’

"We're just happy with the three points" - Andy Robertson after Liverpool's 1-0 win over Newcastle

Despite enjoying 65% possession and recording 24 shots, of which ten were on target, Liverpool managed just one goal against Newcastle. However, Robertson wasn't worried about the margin of victory. He was glad to have taken home all three points against a solid Magpies outfit, saying:

‘‘Newcastle worked really hard; they’re in fantastic shape. They’re in the top ten, so we knew it was going to be difficult. Luckily, we got the goal, and I don’t think they had too many chances after that. We had a few to kill the game off, but we’re just happy with the three points.’’

Klopp made five changes to his team that beat Villarreal 2-0 in their UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg in midweek. Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara started the game against Newcastle on the bench.

Despite the changes to the XI, Liverpool secured a deserved victory against the Magpies. Robertson believes the players that came into the lineup put in good displays and that the club will need that till the end of the season. He said:

‘‘We made five changes today, but the lads that are coming in are putting in big performances. We need that between now and the end of the season.’’

The Reds will next travel to Spain to take on Villarreal in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on May 3, Tuesday.

