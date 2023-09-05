"Different class" - Paul Merson names Chelsea superstar who is a 'cut above' his teammates 

Paul Merson has lavished praise on Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez but reckons the Argentine may be growing impatient with his club's struggles.

Fernandez joined the Blues in January for a then-club record £106.8 million from Benfica. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has made an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge albeit during a period when his side are faltering.

The 22-year-old has made 27 appearances across competitions since arriving, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He has pulled the strings in the heart of Chelsea's midfield with his superb passing range and his impressive IQ of the game.

Fernandez is still adapting to life in English football but has been a standout performer for the Pride of London. He arrived off a breakout 2022 World Cup campaign which saw him bag one goal and one assist in seven games as Argentina won the tournament.

Merson has lauded Fernandez as Mauricio Pochettino's protagonist claiming him to be the best of the crop. He said (via English journalist Simon Phillips):

"Enzo Fernandez is different class - a cut above the rest. But how long will he stand for this?”

The pundit was alluding to the dismal form that his side have been in ever since he arrived at the club. They finished last season, 12th and Fernandez has only been on the winning side four times in 22 league games.

Pochettino's Blues' latest setback came against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (September 2). Anthony Elanga's first-half strike stunned the hosts at Stamford Bridge meaning they have won just one of their opening four games.

Paul Merson reckons Chelsea will exceed expectations if they finish in the top four

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has splashed the cash.

Merson has backed Pochettino to turn things around at Chelsea amid their miserable start to the season. Many expected big things from the west Londoners after they spent over £392.4 million on new signings.

The likes of Moises Caicedo (£115 million), Romeo Lavia (£50 million), and Cole Palmer (£42.5 million) have arrived. Yet, the Blues are into their second season under their new owners and they still don't look like a complete side.

Merson has doubts about their top-four credentials and reckons Pochettino will find his reign hard. He said (via the aforementioned source):

“Mauricio Pochettino will get it right because he’s a good manager, but it’s going to be hard. If they get in the top four then they will be pulling up trees."

The Arsenal legend then questioned the club's transfer strategy which has seen them sign similar players:

“They’ve bought too many players that are the same."

The likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke only joined the club in January. Despite this, the Blues signed Palmer who is a similar profile to both of these wingers.

It's clear that there are still glaring issues with the Blues despite their huge outlay. Pochettino is tasked with revitalizing one of the Premier League's sleeping giants.