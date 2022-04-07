"Different era, modern football" - Marcel Desailly opens up on conversation with Liverpool superstar ahead of League Cup final against Chelsea 

Former Chelsea man Marcel Desailly has disclosed what Liverpool man Virgil van Dijk told him ahead of the Reds’ Carabao Cup final. The Frenchman reportedly asked Van Dijk about his preferred foot, to which the Dutchman replied that he was training to be a two-footed player.

Unlike in days past, modern-day defenders do not remain restricted in and around their penalty area. They are asked to distribute the ball, carry it out from the back and also diffuse high-pressure situations.

Liverpool center-back Virgil van Dijk is a quintessential modern-day defender, as he possesses all the aforementioned qualities.

N @Hazard7ii I may get slaughtered for this but Van Dijk is the best CB in football history I may get slaughtered for this but Van Dijk is the best CB in football history https://t.co/bsaaSQl4mh

Since joining Liverpool from Southampton, Van Dijk has taken his game to a new level, producing world-class performances week in, week out.

He produced a solid performance against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, helping his team win on penalties. Before that, he had a heart-to-heart with Desailly, where he revealed that he was committed to becoming a two-footed player.

Sharing tidbits from his conversation with the Reds centre-back, the former France international told beIN Sports (via HITC):

“I was with him at the final of the League Cup. I was asking him ‘which foot do you prefer (to play with)’”

“He said that he has two feet. He has been training with it. Different era. Modern football. The defenders are talented also with the ball and their ability to play with both feet.”

Virgil van Dijk has featured in 28 Premier League games for Liverpool this season, recording three goals and an assist.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool’s most adventurous passer

While Virgil van Dijk is undoubtedly great with the ball at his feet, he is not really an adventurous player.

That title goes to his teammate, the Reds’ first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-footed full-back is one of the (if not the) best in his position. He carves open defences with his vertical passes and inch-perfect crosses, often emerging as his team’s difference maker.

In the Premier League, the Englishman has completed 238 progressive passes, 76 key passes and 176 passes into the final third.

His intelligence further up the pitch has allowed him to register 11 assists, making him the division’s leading assist provider this season.

