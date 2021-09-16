"Difficult for anyone" - Conte defends Pochettino despite struggle to find balance with Lionel Messi at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Mauricio Pochettino has received a vote of confidence despite his inability to strike a balance with Lionel Messi in his team on Wednesday. The Argentine tactician handed Lionel Messi his first start for PSG against Club Brugge in the Champions League, but the Ligue 1 club flattered to deceive.

Despite Lionel Messi being deployed as part of the front-three, including Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, PSG looked toothless in attack. As such, in the wake of the 1-1 draw against Club Brugge, PSG and Pochettino have been questioned about their credentials.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Ander Herrera scored their only goal vs. Club Brugge in a 1-1 draw 👀



#UCL PSG fielded Messi, Neymar and Mbappe tonight.Ander Herrera scored their only goal vs. Club Brugge in a 1-1 draw 👀 PSG fielded Messi, Neymar and Mbappe tonight.



Ander Herrera scored their only goal vs. Club Brugge in a 1-1 draw 👀



#UCL https://t.co/GDBCIflx5b

However, former Inter head coach Antonio Conte has defended Pochettino, unlike many other observers, after the draw with Club Brugge. The Italian stated it is not easy to find the right balance, not just for Pochettino but for anyone, so quickly for the newly-assembled PSG side, which includes Lionel Messi.

Speaking to Sky Italia after the Champions League game between PSG and Club Brugge in Group A, Conte commented:

"To find the balance at PSG is not simple, but not only for Pochettino, it would be difficult for anyone."

PSG, who were away from home against Club Brugge in their Champions League Group A opener, scored the opening goal of the night through Ander Herrera. However, Hans Vanaken found the equalizer just 12 minutes later in the 27th minute.

Another game in Group A produced stellar entertainment as Manchester City secured a 6-3 win over RB Leipzig. PSG are set to face City in their second group game on September 28.

"We still have to create a team" - Pochettino insists PSG have work to do despite Lionel Messi signing

Following a disappointing start to their Champions League campaign, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has admitted the shortcomings. The Argentine believes it will take time for PSG to settle together as a unit under his tutelage.

Pochettino also stressed how Lionel Messi needs more games to establish the kind of connection that can wreak havoc alongside PSG team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar:

"We need time to work for them to build an understanding. That’s been clear and we’ve said that in recent days. We still have to create a team."

He was also quick to appreciate the performance from opponents Club Brugge. Pochettino stated the Belgian club deserved a point against PSG:

Also Read

"Hats off to Club Brugge. They wanted it more than us tonight and they deserve the point."

PSG next face Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday and will be keen to maintain their flawless record in the league so far this season. Lionel Messi, who sat out of their last league game, is expected to make his first start next weekend.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Nived Zenith