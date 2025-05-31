“Difficult one” - Patrice Evra predicts winner of PSG vs Inter 2024/25 Champions League final

Patrice Evra has shared his prediction for the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan. The two sides will face off at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, May 31.

433 asked various famous personalities, both football and non-football, to share their predictions for the Champions League final. Former France left-back Evra admitted that it is a tough one to predict, but he hoped the Parisians win. He wrote:

"Difficult one. Hope Paris win 2-1."

The likes of Billy Wingrove and Gordon Ramsay also backed PSG to win. Meanwhile, the likes of Paul Pogba, Wesley Sneijder, and Marco Materazzi backed Inter Milan.

In terms of their routes to the final, Inter finished fourth in the league stage of the new format of the Champions League. They then beat Feyenoord 4-1 (on agg.) in the Round of 16 and Bayern Munich 4-3 (on agg.) in the quarter-finals. They then got past Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate after extra time in an exhilarating semi-final.

PSG, meanwhile, finished 15th in the league stage and went past Brest 10-0 (on agg.) in the playoff. They then beat Liverpool 4-1 on penalties in the Round of 16 after it ended 1-1 after both legs. They then beat Aston Villa 5-4 (on agg.) in the quarter-finals and Arsenal 3-1 (on agg.) in the semi-finals.

PSG boss Luis Enrique on the Champions League final against Inter Milan

While PSG are looking to win their maiden UEFA Champions League title, Inter Milan have won three, with the last one coming in 2010. The Parisians also have a relatively young squad with the likes of Desire Doue (19), Joao Neves (20), Bradley Barcola (22), and more.

Luis Enrique, however, is confident that PSG can step up on the night and deliver against the Italian side. In his pre-match press conference, he said (via Hayters TV):

“[Inter] are a well-oiled machine. When they don’t have the ball, they defend the ball very well. We are going to try and play to our strengths, where we think we are best.

“I want to ensure my team doesn’t let the emotions get the better of them. What makes us as a team, and what I want to share with my boys, is that our journey has been difficult, a long and winding road. I think we are ready, and I hope we can get it.”

Enrique has won one Champions League trophy, having led Barcelona to the treble in the 2014-15 season.

