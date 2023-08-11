Dimitar Bebatov makes score prediction for PL fixture between Burnley and Manchester City

Former Red Devils striker Dimitar Berbatov has backed Manchester City to secure a comfortable win over Burnley later tonight in the Premier League opener. Both clubs will face each other for the curtain raiser of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign at Turf Moor.

City who are the reigning Premier League defending champions, will take on a newly promoted Burnley side, who were winners of the EFL Championship last season. The game will also see a reunion between Pep Guardiola and his former protege Vincent Kompany, who is now currently the head coach of Burnley.

Ahead of the game earlier tonight, former Manchester United striker Berbatov has tipped the Citiyzens to secure a 2-0 victory away from home. The Bulgarian was of the opinion that Manchester City would want to bounce back from their FA Community Shield defeat against Arsenal last weekend. In his words, while previewing the game for Metro:

"Manchester City will want to bounce back after their Community Shield loss against Arsenal. I predict the Premier League champions to bounce back and beat Burnley to start off the season. Prediction: 0-2."

It's important to note that City have won their last 11 games against Burnley in all competitions, scoring a whopping 40 goals in the process. The Clarets have won just the one in their last 23 games against the Cityzens, conceding 26 goals. City have also won 12 of their last 14 opening Premier League games, whereas Burnley have won two out of eight. Berbatov may not be too wide off the mark.

Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City treble winning success is impossible to repeat

Manchester City made history by becoming the only second PL side, after neighbors Manchester United to achieve a European treble. However, Pep Guardiola has played down the chances of his side repeating their last season's treble winning success during the upcoming 2023-24 football campaign.

The Cityzens won the 2022-23 Premier League title as well as the FA Cup trophy. They also won their first ever UEFA Champions League title, after beating Serie A giants Inter Milan in the final. Speaking on the chances of his side replicating such heroics this season, Guardiola said via [Sky Sports]:

"I don't think it's possible to do what we did last season. It's a once-in-a-lifetime. I said to the players, 'forget about it'. We have climbed the highest mountain with last season with what we have done."

Pep Guardiola became the first manager in history to achieve a second treble. He achieved his first one with Barcelona in the 2008-09 season.