Dimitar Berbatov makes interesting Premier League top 4 predictions

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov recently revealed his picks for the top four of the Premier League. The Bulgarian picked Arsenal, Manchester City, United, and Newcastle United to finish in the top four. Interestingly, those clubs are currently the top four teams.

The Gunners are the current league leaders with second-placed Manchester City being in close proximity. They are three points behind, having played one more game.

United are third and Newcastle are in the final spot for the Champions League.

Speaking to Betfred, here's what Berbatov said about the top four in the league:

“Based on what I’m seeing at the moment, then I’m going to say the top four will be Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United. I’d be happy if it stayed like this because it’s been a long, long time since we’ve seen Newcastle United in the position they’re in at the moment."

He added:

"How they’re building, how they’re performing and the way they play football is why they’re deserving of finishing in the top four in my opinion. Maybe they’ll go even higher, so let’s wait and see."

Speaking on Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and other clubs, Berbatov said:

“I’d also be happy if Tottenham can get fourth instead of Newcastle because I obviously used to play for them and I love the club. For Fulham I’m excited because they’ve been in and out of the Premier League over recent years."

He added:

"For them, Brighton and Brentford, the smaller clubs if we can call them that, it would be exciting to see them trying to push themselves into the top four and keep the bigger teams on their toes.”

Berbatov played 229 games in the English top flight for Manchester United, Fulham and Tottenham. He scored 94 goals and provided 47 assists in 229 appearances in the league.

Dimitar Berbatov would love to see Manchester United win the Premier League under Erik ten Hag

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have certainly made significant developments under Erik ten Hag since he was appointed at the start of the season. While it's unlikely that the club will win the Premier League this season, Berbatov would love to see them win it under the Dutch manager. He told Betfred:

“Imagine if it happened this season? I’m excited by what’s happening at the club because of how they’re developing, how they’re performing and how they’re getting better and better. At the moment they’re moving in the right direction and I’d love to see them win the Premier League title under Erik ten Hag this season because we’ve seen a lot of crazy things in the Premier League."

He added:

"If they don’t win it this year, then hopefully they will win it next season because if they keep improving the team, then why can’t it happen? In the next few years I want Manchester United to be where they deserve to be and that’s in first place!”

