Dimitar Berbatov makes straightforward score prediction for PL fixture between Newcastle and Chelsea

Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov has predicted the upcoming Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Chelsea to end in a draw. The two clubs are set to face each other at St. James' Park on Saturday, November 25.

The Blues have had a mixed start to their campaign and are currently languishing in 10th in the table with just 16 points from their opening 12 games. However, they are steadily finding their groove under Mauricio Pochettino. They played out a thrilling 4-4 draw against Manchester City prior to the international break after beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-1.

On the other hand, Newcastle are seventh with 20 points. They faced a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth in their last game. Both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways against each other on Saturday to strengthen their bid for a top-four finish.

Berbatov made his prediction, writing (via METRO):

"The Champions League games have taken a toll on Newcastle. All these games can produce injuries and Newcastle need to be smart now. On the other hand, Chelsea needs to do better, and showed what they can do against Man City last time out. I think I’ll go for another draw."

Berbatov's Prediction: 1-1

Mauricio Pochettino labels Chelsea defender as 'one of the best players in the world'

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino hailed Reece James, claiming the right-back is one of the best players in the world.

When fit, James is one of the best full-backs in Europe and is excellent in both the attacking and defending aspects of his game. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old has missed 88 games across all competitions for Chelsea due to injury since 2019 (via Transfermarkt). Hence, he hasn't been able to really convey his full potential.

Pochettino waxed lyrical about the Blues' skipper to beIN Sports, saying (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“We are caring a lot about him because I think he is a great talent. For me, one of the best players in the world. And now when you touch and feel it up close you say, ‘Wow, what an amazing player.’ And I think he is a player that everyone respects in the club, the teammates, the staff, everyone. And I think he has a very good personality."

He added:

“From outside he was always a player that I liked, but now I think we are close. I cannot say I’m in love because you can misconstrue my words. But I think you know, he’s unbelievable.”

James has provided one assist in his six appearances in total this season, having missed over two months of action due to a hamstring injury.