Dimitar Berbatov suggests ex-Chelsea star was better than Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney

Former Manchester United striker has picked Chelsea icon Didier Drogba over his ex-teammate Wayne Rooney. Speaking to Goal, the former Bulgaria international was asked to compare several top strikers from his time and he made some interesting selections (via TBR Football).

The Premier League Golden Boot winner of the 2010-11 season was regarded as one of the most technically gifted strikers of his era. He was a key player for Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2008 and 2012.

During his time at Old Trafford, Berbatov linked up with Premier League legends Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo among others. However, he opted to pick former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba over Rooney when he was asked to choose between the two.

In a quickfire, he made several interesting selections including picking Dutch legend Marco van Basten over Cristiano Ronaldo. He also ended up picking former Brazilian superstar as the best striker among all the names he was asked to choose from.

Berbatov and Rooney shared the pitch on 99 occasions as teammates and had 12 joint goal participations. They won six trophies during their times together including two Premier League titles.

Rooney is regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced the Premier League and one of Manchester United's best players of all time. He made 559 appearances for the Red Devils scoring 253 goals and providing 138 assists.

Drogba, on the other hand, was one of the key players for Chelsea during their most successful stint. He played 381 times for the Blues scoring 164 goals and producing 78 assists and won 14 trophies.

Manchester United eyeing three Chelsea targets in the summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to battle Chelsea for the signature of three of their top targets for the summer. As reported by Give Me Sport, the Red Devils are eyeing moves for Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Liam Delap.

Ruben Amorim is reportedly looking to revamp his attack ahead of the next season and wants a top-class number nine. Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have both struggled to deliver this season scoring just five league goals between them so far.

Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly Manchester United's top priority, given his exceptional goalscoring run for Sporting CP since his move to Portugal in 2023. It was none other than Amorim who signed the Sweden international at Sporting CP and transformed him into a world-class striker. Osimhen and Delap are reportedly seen as alternatives to the in-demand Swede but Chelsea are also tracking the trio as per reports.

