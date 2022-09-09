"Dirty ni***r deserves to take a hundred lashes" - Twitter user sentenced by court for horrific racial abuse towards PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe was the victim of some vitriolic racial abuse on Twitter. A particular tweet that said "Mbappé this dirty [expletive] deserves to take a hundred lashes" was traced to a suspect, who has now been sentenced.

The tweet was made after France's loss to Switzerland in the 2020 EUROs. SOS Racisme took to their Twitter account to share the news, noting that they welcomed the conviction, regarding it as an important message:

"We welcome this conviction. This judgment must serve as a message to all those who distill hatred through social networks, especially under anonymity. Racism, on these platforms as elsewhere, must not go unpunished."

However, they were not pleased with the 'weakness' of the conviction, with the convicted Twitter user receiving six months in prison and a suspended fine:

"Nevertheless, in view of the prosecutor's recommendations (6 months), we regret the weakness of the conviction (€2,000 fine with suspended sentence). We would have hoped, in the face of impunity which drives a great number of users on Twitter, a more exemplary condemnation."

Football still has a long way to go to kick out undesirable behavior like this. Players and supporters alike will look forward to the responsible bodies identifying and punishing perpetrators of racist behavior to the full extent of the law.

UEFA open investigation regarding discriminatory behaviour into Juventus fans after PSG clash

The Juventini played their first Champions League match of the season against PSG, eventually losing 2-1 after a Kylian Mbappe brace. However, the event turned sour, with traveling fans making monkey gestures and Nazi salutes towards PSG fans.

UEFA officially made a statement after the match, noting that an investigation had been opened regarding the behavior of the visiting fans at the Parc des Princes (via GOAL):

"In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding allegations of discriminatory behaviour by Juventus supporters at the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus played on 6 September in France."

If the Juventus fans are found guilty, it is expected that the ruling football body will fine the Italian club and likely limit their supporters in future games.

