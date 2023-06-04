Disappointed Kylian Mbappe says he expects 'nothing' from PSG after underwhelming end to 2022-23 season

Kylian Mbappe isn't expecting anything from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following their disappointing end to the 2022-23 campaign.

The Parisians did win the Ligue 1 title but that has often been a formality for the club since their ownership changed hands in 2011. Christophe Galtier's side faltered in the Champions League and the Coupe de France and ended this season with a 3-2 defeat to Clermont Foot.

Mbappe was on the scoresheet in the defeat to Les Lanciers at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (June 3). However, his penalty was canceled out by a superb comeback from the visitors. The Frenchman gave a gloomy response to what he expected from his PSG side next season. He told Canal Plus:

"What do I expect from PSG next season? No, nothing, I'm just here to play. I still have a contract, I come to play. The club is doing what it can, I'll just be happy with what the club is doing. The rest is none of my business."

The Parisians are set for a massive overhaul in the summer following the departures of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. It is likely that Kylian Mbappe will be joined by plenty of new faces at the Parc des Princes.

However, question marks will continue to grow over the French striker's future with the club. The 24-year-old signed a new two-year deal with the option of a further year in May 2022. He snubbed interest from Real Madrid in the process but talk of a future move to the Santiago Bernabeu has not subsided.

Reports claim that Mbappe has apologized to Madrid president Florentino Perez for rejecting the La Liga giants. Perez is now willing to reignite Los Blancos' interest in the forward and look to sign him as a free agent in 2024. The PSG attacker is reportedly not intending to trigger the option of a further year with his current side.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe is named in Ligue 1's Team of the Season

Kylian Mbappe earns a place in Ligue 1's Team of the Season.

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has been named in Ligue 1's Team of the Season. The Frenchman scored 29 goals and provided six assists in 34 league games playing a key role in the Parisians' title triumph.

Mbappe is joined by his fellow teammate Lionel Messi in the Team of the Season. The Argentine icon made his final bow in the defeat to Clermont Foot and missed a sitter. However, he did impress this campaign, with 16 goals and as many assists in 32 league matches.

Meanwhile, Reims' Yehvann Diouf was chosen as the goalkeeper, with AS Monaco duo Vanderson and Caio Henrique and Nantes' Andrei Girotto in defense. Rennes' Benjamin Bourigeaud, Lorient's Enzo Le Fee, Montpellier's Teji Savanier, and Lille's Remy Cabella make up the midfield.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes