“Disaster in waiting” – Barcelona fans ‘scared’ as Xavi names 26-year-old in starting line-up against Cadiz

Barcelona are set to host Cadiz in the final fixture of matchday 32 in La Liga on Monday night.

The Blaugrana will be looking to cut down on Real Madrid's 15-point lead at the summit of the table to keep their fading title hopes alive.

Club manager Xavi Hernandez has named his teamsheet for the clash at Camp Nou and a major surprise was the inclusion of Clement Lenglet.

Fans of the Catalan giants took to Twitter to express their dismay at the inclusion of the former Sevilla man.

The French defender has not been a regular at Barcelona this season, with most of his involvement being limited to substitute appearances.

Lenglet was introduced off the bench with just nine minutes to go against Levante as Xavi sought to protect his side's slender lead in their last league game.

However, in shocking scenes, he gave away a penalty just 75 seconds after coming on which handed Levante an equalizer before Luuk de Jong scored an injury time winner.

Barcelona looking to get back on track after Eintracht Frankfurt disaster

Eintracht Frankfurt ended the Blaugrana's 15-game unbeaten run

Barcelona have been revamped since Xavi's appointment, with an upturn in fortunes on the field seeing them mount an unlikely title challenge.

They were overwhelming favorites to win the UEFA Europa League and were expected to dispatch Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou after securing a first leg draw.

However, in shocking scenes, the Germans outplayed and out-thought their hosts and raced into a three-goal lead by the 67th minute.

A late surge from the Catalans threatened a fightback but it was ultimately too late as they suffered a 3-2 defeat in front of their fans and were eliminated 4-3 on aggregate.

The defeat brought an end to their 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions and also means they will finish a second consecutive season trophyless.

Xavi will be expecting a response from his players when they welcome a relegation-threatened Cadiz to Camp Nou.

