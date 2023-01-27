"Discomfort in his Achilles tendon" - Carlo Ancelotti provides injury update on Real Madrid superstar 

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has disclosed that Rodrygo picked up an Achilles tendon issue during the Copa del Rey win over Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid took on Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2022-23 Copa del Rey at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Thursday night (26 January). Los Rojiblancos scored the opening goal in the 17th minute through Alvaro Morata.

Rodrygo equalized for the hosts in the 79th minute, before goals from Karim Benzema (104 minutes) and Vinicius Junior (121 minutes) in extra time carried them to a 3-1 victory. The comeback win allowed them to join Barcelona, Osasuna, and Athletic Bilbao in the final four of the Copa del Rey.

After overseeing Real Madrid’s progress to the semi-finals, Ancelotti attended the post-match conference, where he revealed that Rodrygo ended the game with some discomfort.

“Rodrygo has discomfort in his Achilles tendon,” said Ancelotti (via Madrid Xtra).

Ferland Mendy also picked up an injury against Atletico. The left-back had to come off in the 44th minute with a hamstring injury.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo scored one of the best goals of the season against Atletico Madrid

With the match heading towards a disappointing result for Real Madrid, Ancelotti decided to switch things up in attack in the second half. Rodrygo came on for Federico Valverde in the 69th minute, and 10 minutes later, he scored one of the best goals of the season.

Receiving the ball from Luka Modric 30 yards from goal, Rodrygo went on an adventurous solo run. Making the most of his close control, the Brazilian winger went past two defenders outside the area before shuffling past two more inside the box. Approaching the near post, the winger applied a cheeky outside-the-box finish to take the ball beyond Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak.

The sensational goal aside, Rodrygo also impressed with his link-up play and ability to thread the ball into dangerous areas.

The former Santos man played two key passes, won all three of his ground duels, delivered two accurate long balls, and completed two dribbles against Diego Simeone’s men. Additionally, he completed 31 passes (91.2% accuracy), drew a foul, and made a clearance.

