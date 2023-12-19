"Do me a favor" - Liverpool legend tells Manchester United icon Roy Keane to 'get a life' after his claim that Van Dijk showed arrogance 

Phil Thompson has slammed Roy Keane for calling Virgil van Dijk 'arrogant' after Liverpool's frustrating 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Sunday (December 17).

The Merseysiders settled on a point against a weakened Red Devils side at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's men spurned 34 opportunities at goal, with the visitors putting in a hard-fought defensive performance.

Van Dijk spoke after the draw to the Red Devils and insisted that the Merseysiders were the only team that played to win. The Dutch defender said:

"There was only one team trying to win the game but unfortunately it did not happen. We were superior in all aspects, they were hoping to hurt us on the counter and they are buzzing with a point."

Keane was less than impressed with Van Dijk's comments, taking aim at the Liverpool captain for what he perceived to be arrogance. He accused the 31-year-old of 'arrogance [that] backfired on him today' and 'disrespect', per The Sun.

However, Thompson doesn't think Van Dijk was arrogant but rather he was voicing his side's frustrations. The Anfield icon told talkSPORT:

"I don't think he was being arrogant, I just think he was giving his opinion as Roy gives his opinion. It wasn't arrogance by any means. I would say it was frustration. You come off that game that you know you've dominated."

Thompson hit out at Keane suggesting the United legend displayed hypocrisy:

"For Roy Keane to be talking about arrogance in people... come on, do me a favor! He just kept repeating the word arrogance. Roy, just get a life."

Liverpool's draw with Manchester United saw them surrender top spot in the Premier League. They fell a point behind Arsenal in the title race, with the Red Devils sitting seventh, 10 points behind their arch-rivals.

Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool were more dominant vs Manchester United than last season's 7-0 win

Jurgen Klopp felt his side dominated proceedings.

Jurgen Klopp echoed Van Dijk's thoughts on how the Merseysiders performed at Anfield against Manchester United. The German coach argued that his side were the much better side and were even more dominant than their 7-0 win over their rivals last season. He said (via Football365):

"I can’t remember such a dominant performance against Man United – even the 7-0 they were more in the game. Now it’s 0-0 they probably feel slightly better than us. But we take the point and keep going."

Liverpool enjoyed 69% of possession but couldn't get past a stern United defense. Red Devils goalkeeper Andre Onana was forced into eight saves, while Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans impressed at the back for Erik ten Hag's side.

Manchester United had perhaps the best opportunity of the game when Ramsus Hojlund went close in the 68th minute. They finished the game with 10 men after Diogo Dalot was sent off for two bookable dissent offenses.