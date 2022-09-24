"Do we just have to accept this?" - Chris Sutton takes shots at England players after loss to Italy

Chris Sutton has hit out at England players following their 1-0 loss against European champions Italy.

England locked horns with Roberto Mancini's side in the UEFA Nations League Group C encounter but lost 1-0 courtesy of Giacomo Raspadori's strike.

Chris Sutton has hit out at the Three Lions following their poor display against the Azzurri and has questioned Gareth Southgate's tactics as well.

The former Chelsea striker has insisted that being an England fan, he has no hope for the side in the World Cup. In his column for The Daily Mail, Sutton wrote:

"If what Gareth Southgate wanted was a performance, then this wasn't it. It wasn't the kind of performance that makes you think as a fan that England are going to win the World Cup. When Southgate plays bigger sides, he's going to go with a back three but it was all pretty lacklustre. Whether previous results played into their minds, I'm not sure but there was a real lack of rhythm and continuity."

Rebekka @rebekkarnold England have some of the most exciting young talents in the world & Southgate has made them look like West Brom under Steve Bruce. England have some of the most exciting young talents in the world & Southgate has made them look like West Brom under Steve Bruce.

He added:

"They didn't get flowing all night. Neither side did. It's amazing to think these two were supposedly the best sides on the continent when they got to the final of the Euros last year."

Sutton has claimed that England's showings have been far from acceptable with the World Cup on the horizon. He has also urged the England players to show more bravery and willingness on the pitch.

"It's a tough ask to go to the other side of the pitch and I'm not saying he isn't capable but it was a trial by the manager that didn't work out how he wanted. I suppose the argument is that England looked OK defensively but with the World Cup just two months away, are they playing with enough bravery and confidence?"

He concluded by saying:

"It's not heavy metal football but it never has been under Gareth. Do we just have to accept this?"

England manager Gareth Southgate will be feeling the pressure

With the World Cup set to start in less than two months' time, England's 1-0 loss to Italy won't do Gareth Southgate any favors.

The English manager has been the subject of severe criticism of late due to his team selection and tactical setup.

Gareth Southgate, football genius 🤥 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire this season:4 apps4 losses8 goals conceded🧢 Picked for England squadGareth Southgate, football genius 🤥 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire this season:👤 4 apps📉 4 losses❌ 8 goals conceded🧢 Picked for England squadGareth Southgate, football genius 🤥 https://t.co/uoZJhTw5hZ

England lined up in a 3-4-3 formation against Italy as Southgate made several big calls which did not pay off.

Underperforming Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire started the game while Arsenal's Bukayo Saka played as a left wing-back.

Gareth Southgate will be under all kinds of pressure right now and we will have to see how he and his team respond against Germany on September 26.

