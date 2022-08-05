"Do you know why Messi is the best player" - Pep Guardiola explains to Manchester City players why he considers PSG star to be GOAT

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has been filmed explaining to his players why he considers Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi to be the best player in the world.

Guardiola, who coached Messi during his time at Barcelona, was captured during a team talk in a recently released documentary, Together: Champions Again!. The documentary provides behind-the-scenes footage of Manchester City's 2021-22 title-winning campaign.

During the second episode of the series, Guardiola referenced the 35-year-old at a half-time team talk to explain how his team could finish off Club Brugge during a UEFA Champions League group-stage fixture. Manchester City were already 2-0 up at the interval.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer



Pep Guardiola talking about Lionel Messi to his Manchester City players. Pep Guardiola talking about Lionel Messi to his Manchester City players. 🐐https://t.co/ni39zoW7L8

But the 51-year-old demanded more. He said (via GiveMeSport):

"Do you know why Messi is the best player I've ever seen in my life? Because he is a competitor. He's an animal. And now, we pass the ball, we take a look. When you pass the ball, attack here!"

He added:

"You have to score the goals, guys! He passes the ball and goes in like a machine. He smells the goal! And you have to cross it and you have to arrive."

Manchester City netted three more times before full-time to secure a dominating 5-1 victory over the Belgian outfit at the Jan Breydel Stadium last October. While Riyad Mahrez scored a brace, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker and Cole Palmer also got on the scoresheet.

After finishing top of Group A ahead of PSG last season, the six-time Premier League champions were eliminated by eventual winners Real Madrid in the semi-finals. Messi's PSG were also knocked out by Los Blancos in the last-16 stages of the prestigious competition.

During his illustrious career, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has registered 770 goals and 332 assists in 975 appearances for Argentina, Barcelona and PSG combined. He recently helped the Parisians lift the Trophee des Champions trophy in Tel Aviv on July 31.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi with the winning medal as PSG are Trophée des Champions winners. Lionel Messi with the winning medal as PSG are Trophée des Champions winners. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/sWKtgRSD14

PSG's Lionel Messi lifts his 41st title of career

After scoring a goal in PSG's 4-0 Trophee des Champions win over Nantes, Lionel Messi lifted the 41st trophy of his professional career. He is now just two shy of UNAM defender Dani Alves' record.

After making his debut for Barcelona in 2004, the Argentine won 35 trophies with them. For his current club, he has won two silverware. With Argentina, he has won the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2008 Olympic Gold Medal and the 2005 FIFA U20 World Cup.

