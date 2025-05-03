“Do you really want to know the answer?” - Didier Drogba responds when asked who among Arsenal and PSG are Champions League favourites

Didier Drogba has made his decision between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during the build-up for the Champions League semi-final second legs. Both sides will face off at the Parc des Princes in the midweek (May 7), where the Gunners will look to overturn a 1-0 loss from the first leg.

Early in that game, Ousmane Dembele silenced the Emirates Stadium crowd with a fourth minute goal that provided the French side with a slight edge. This slightly favors PSG as the Gunners will be forced to search for two goals away from home.

For Didier Drogba, though, it doesn't really matter. When asked to pick a side, he revealed his wish for both clubs to miss out on the finals, telling RMC Sport (via Metro):

"Do you really want to know the answer? Neither team. But I think it’s good for French football to have a team that’s gone this far. Good luck to them."

It is no surprise that Drogba dislikes both clubs. He enjoyed impressive stints at Chelsea, who are Arsenal's London rivals, and Marseille, who are PSG's rivals in Ligue 1. The former striker also revealed his wish for either Barcelona or Inter Milan to lift the Champions League trophy.

Both clubs produced some good fireworks in the first leg of their semi-final tie with a 3-3 scoreline at the Olympic Lluis Companys. The stage has been set for the return leg at the San Siro on May 6, where only one club will reach the final.

Mikel Arteta provides update on three Arsenal players with Champions League semi-final second leg looming

Before Arsenal faced Bournemouth today (May 3), Mikel Arteta confirmed that Riccardo Calafiori, Jorginho, and Kai Havertz would not be part of the team for the Premier League fixture. This has raised doubts regarding their participation in the critical Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The manager revealed that Calafiori is still recovering from a long-term injury, while Jorginho's recovery looks complicated, compared to earlier assumptions. Meanwhile, Havertz is progressing very well from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since February. However, Arteta remains hopeful that he will feature before the close of the season (via OneFootball).

On PSG's end, Luis Enrique rested some of the most key players for the weekend's 2-1 loss to Strasbourg. Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele is currently recovering from the hamstring strain sustained in the Champions League semi-final first leg against Arsenal. PSG will hope he is fit for the second leg, but a quick return may be out of the question.

