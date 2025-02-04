"Do something that everybody talks about for years" - Newcastle boss Eddie Howe asks players to 'leave a legacy' ahead of Arsenal EFL Cup clash

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has urged his players to create history ahead of the club's semi-final clash against Arsenal on Wednesday, February 5. The Magpies go into this second-leg tie having beaten the Gunners 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on January 7.

However, Howe and Co. suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Fulham in their latest Premier League encounter. Speaking ahead of the match against the north Londoners, the English tactician said (via The Irish Times):

"All our players have to show they can rise to the occasion, that they can leave a legacy on the pitch and do something that everybody talks about for years and years. What an opportunity we have to attack the game and embrace everything in front of us, to be at our best.”

If Newcastle qualify for the final of the Carabao Cup, they will have the opportunity to win a major domestic trophy for the first time since 1955. They made it to the final of this tournament during the 2022/23 season, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The Magpies will be hoping their in-form striker Alexander Isak can fire them through to the final. The Sweden international has scored 19 goals and bagging five assists in 26 appearances across competitions this season.

Mikel Arteta says Manchester City win could help Arsenal overcome Newcastle United challenge

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has stated the Gunners' victory over Manchester City could help them overcome their two-goal deficit against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

The north London side defeated the reigning Premier League champions 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium over the weekend. Ahead of the match against the Magpies, Arteta said (via the club's official website):

"The next step is a final in Wembley so we know how big that is, and you can feel it straight away. The boost the game against City gave us, the manner that we won it, and the fact that it is a game in the competition where we are closest to a final, so we're going to give it a real go."

Arsenal are still without key winger Bukayo Saka, but will be thrilled by the emergence of youngster Ethan Nwaneri. The 17-year-old academy product scored a wonderful goal against the Cityzens in the Premier League.

