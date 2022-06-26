"Do you think I am a d***head?" - Manchester City star Phil Foden involved in a beach bar bust-up with girlfriend during holiday

A rather distasteful altercation has emerged between Manchester City star Phil Foden and his girlfriend, while the two were away spending time together on holiday in Corfu. Rebecca Cooke, Foden's girlfriend, was seemingly upset at the England international after he returned back to the posh-club at Glyfada beach after taking a swim.

The Sun reported that Foden's partner looked at his phone while he was swimming and when he returned, she burst into anger. Everyone at the location was stunned as things got heated between the Manchester City ace and Cooke. The two were being escorted by two bouncers out of the club. She is seen shouting:

"Do you think I'm a d***head? We can’t take you anywhere, this always happens."

The 22-year old's girlfriend was quite animated throughout the whole incident, gesturing with her hands and thrusting her head towards him. The Manchester City star reportedly held his silence and did not reply to an angry Cooke. She continued to shout at Foden saying:

"Yeah I wonder why, mate."

"Tell her ’n’ all."

The UK outlet reports that the pair were out holidaying at Corfu with friends and family and were then seen moving about with the England international's parents, Phil Senior and Claire.

Witnesses speak about heated incident involving Manchester City ace

Rebecca Cooke and Foden have known each other since childhood and have been dating for many years now. The couple also have two kids, a daughter and a son. The incident is bound to raise questions over the 22-year old's conduct and behavior. Let's take a look at what the onlookers and sources have told The Sun.

One witness said:

"He went swimming and she looked at his phone. She got extremely angry. They were really arguing on the beach and security guards got involved."

Another source described the incident involving the Manchester City attacker as aggressive and intense. He said:

"She was shouting and screaming. They were only here for the day. It was really aggressive and intense. Then they came up to the bar and she was yelling at him. This kind of thing doesn’t happen here usually.”

Another holidayer said:

"He was in his face and Foden didn’t respond. They went by themselves.It didn’t look like they had been drinking or anything and I only saw Foden sipping a bottle of water. I think it was to do with other women."

"What it looked like was he was refusing photos, but when women came up to him it was different."

The Sun also quotes its sources claiming that the Manchester City player's mother was heard saying that she was "fed up with the drama."

