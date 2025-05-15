“Do you want me to send you off?” - Referee allegedly tells Lionel Messi to ‘walk away’ during unhappy confontation after 3-3 draw vs San Jose

Lionel Messi apparently got into a heated argument with referee Joe Dickerson at the end of Inter Miami's 3-3 draw with San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, May 14, The Sun reports. The Herons arrived at the game on the back of their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Minnesota on Saturday.
The Florida-based club enjoyed a brilliant start to the game in midweek at the PayPal Park, going ahead in the first minute through Maximiliano Falcon. However, the home side responded almost immediately, with Cristian Arango getting them back into the game two minutes later.
San Jose went ahead next through Beau Leroux in the 37th minute, before Tadeo Allende scored the equalizer in the 44th minute. The hosts went ahead again in the second minute of first-half injury time, but Allende scored in the 52nd minute and the game ended 3-3.
Lionel Messi was seen confronting the referee at the full-time whistle. The Argentinean was clearly dissatisfied with some of the decisions and was vocal in expressing his displeasure.
La Pulga pointed at the officials and exchanged words, prompting referee Joe Dickerson to give him a verbal warning.
“Do you want me to send you off? Walk away!” said Dickerson.
Lionel Messi ultimately walked off, but continued to gesture at the referee, and pointed him again. San Jose coach Bruce Arena was seen trying to take the Argentinean away from the line of fire.
What did Bruce Arena say about Lionel Messi's conversation with the referee?
Bruce Arena confirmed later on that Lionel Messi wasn't pleased with the referee. Despite Inter Miami's struggles this season, the Argentinean has still registered 10 goals and three assists from 15 games.
Speaking after ushering La Pulga away from the referee, Arena insisted that he didn't want the player to receive a red card.
“Yes, yes, he was. As you know, there’s a universal language when you’re talking about referees. He was obviously not happy. And I really wanted to make sure he wasn’t going to get a red card, and that’s why I just tried to move him out of the way," said Arena (via the aforementioned source).
He continued:
“Because for him to get a red card at the end of the game would have been ridiculous. So I just wanted to make sure we get him out of there and he’s ready to play the next game for Miami.”
Inter Miami have now won just one of their last six games.
Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.