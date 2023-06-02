"Do whatever you want" – Shaka Hislop makes interesting claim on Lionel Messi's next club as PSG confirm exit

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has asserted that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is free to pick his future destination ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Messi, 35, has found himself in the midst of a sensational transfer saga in the past couple of months. With his deal set to expire this June, he has popped up as a top transfer target for the likes of Barcelona, Al-Hilal and Inter Miami.

Speaking at a recent press conference, PSG manager Christophe Galtier claimed that his team's upcoming Ligue 1 contest against Clermont Foot will be the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner's last game. He told reporters:

"I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history. It will be Leo's last match against Clermont Foot."

Speaking to Stats Perform, Hislop shared his thoughts on Messi's current situation involving his future. He said:

"I think Lionel Messi has given this game so much in the past 15 years, and at this point, I'd say: 'Do whatever you want'. We'll all comment and pass judgment on it but honestly, he's given this game so much of his own life. He's given us all so much to appreciate about this sport. I'm all for him doing whatever he wants. I really am."

When asked about the prospect of the forward moving to the Major League Soccer (MLS), Hislop responded:

"It would be incredibly huge for MLS, which continues to grow. I think it brings eyes to this league... it brings an appreciation of the league that has based a lot of its growth around bringing young and exciting South American talent to MLS. So, to have a not-so-young but exciting South American talent in the league does wonders for it."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has registered 32 goals and 35 assists in 74 appearances for PSG so far.

PSG set to sign potential Lionel Messi replacement on a free: Reports

According to The Athletic, PSG are set to sign Marco Asensio on a Bosman move in the upcoming summer window.

Asensio, 27, is in the final month of his contract at Real Madrid, who have failed to tie him down to a new deal. The two parties have been locked in negotiations for quite a while amid interest from a number of top European clubs.

Rejecting Los Blancos' approaches, Asensio decided to agree personal terms with PSG worth €10 million-per-year, according to the report.

With Lionel Messi set to depart soon and Neymar believed to be sold this summer, the Spaniard would get enough importance in the Parisians' squad. He could fill in as a right winger as well as an advanced playmaker for them.

Asensio, who has helped Real Madrid lift 17 trophies, has been utilised as a squad option at Santiago Bernabeu for the past two seasons. He has netted 24 goals and laid out 10 assists in 4074 minutes of action in his last two terms.

