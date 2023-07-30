"Doak gives me Messi vibes", "Winning the league" - Twitter reacts as Liverpool breeze past Leicester in pre-season friendly

Liverpool fans took to social media to express their delight after the Reds earned a 4-0 win over Leicester City in their first friendly in Singapore on Sunday (July 30).

Jurgen Klopp's men took Leicester by the scruff of the neck following a shaky start, putting four unanswered goals past them. Darwin Nunez, who netted thrice in the two friendlies in Germany, continued his good form by opening the scoring in the 30th minute.

Bobby Clark, 18, doubled Liverpool's lead five minutes later, with Mohamed Salah providing the assist. Diogo Jota grabbed the third in the 38th minute with a header, getting on the end of a splendid cross from the Egyptian icon.

The Reds, who went into half-time with a three-goal lead, changed every outfield player at the start of the second half. Dominik Szoboszlai, who missed the 4-4 draw against Greuther Furth, was among those who came on. The Reds, nevertheless, picked up right where they left off as they continued to push Leicester back.

Ben Doak, 17, finished the scoring for the Premier League giants in the 64th minute. Joel Matip flicked on a corner from Szoboszlai to the far past, allowing the Scotland U21 international to head the ball home.

Although there were concerns among fans about Liverpool's quality ahead of kick-off, the team's comfortable win against the Foxes oozed confidence. Many fans are now confident that Klopp and Co. have what it takes to challenge for the title next season, with one tweeting:

Liverpool eyeing more reinforcements

Liverpool identified midfield as a major pain area ahead of the summer transfer window. The need to strengthen the position increased after James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left on free transfers. The Reds were quick to bolster their options in the area.

Jurgen Klopp's side made Alexis Mac Allister their first signing of the summer, signing him from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million. They then brought in Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, triggering a £60 million release clause.

With Mac Allister and Szoboszlai deemed good enough to go straight into Klopp's starting lineup, it appeared that the Anfield outfit had addressed their major problems. However, Jordan Henderson has left to join Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq, while Fabinho is in the process of completing a £40 million move to Al-Ittihad.

The Reds have, therefore, returned to the market in search of midfielders, with Southampton's Romeo Lavia said to be at the top of their wishlist. They have had a bid worth £37 million turned down by the Saints and have reportedly returned with an improved £45 million offer.