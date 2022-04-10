“Does he actually suit the Premier League?” – Rene Meulensteen feels Manchester United star will ‘leave now’ 

Former Manchester United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen has advised midfielder Paul Pogba to leave the club this summer.

The Frenchman's contract with the Old Trafford side expires in the summer. His representatives have already held talks with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (per Sky Sports).

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 “How they didn’t kick [Paul] Pogba out two years ago.”



Neil Warnock discusses the scale of the job the next Manchester United manager has on his hands. 🗣 “How they didn’t kick [Paul] Pogba out two years ago.” Neil Warnock discusses the scale of the job the next Manchester United manager has on his hands. https://t.co/fuhEDlMgTS

According to Meulensteen, the midfielder has never truly adapted to life in the Premier League. Although he was cautious in saying he'd been a failure, he claims Pogba hasn't lived up to expectations.

Pogba returned to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 for a then-record fee of £89 million. Since then, he has always been criticized for being inconsistent. He started this season well, making seven assists in the first four games. However, he now has just one goal and nine assists in 25 matches, including the first four games.

The Dutch coach told Stadium Astro (via Metro):

"Failure is a big word but has Pogba lived up to the expectations? I don’t think so. He knew what the expectations were when he came back, to compete for the Premier League and the Champions League. Not everything has clicked with the players around him or the system, does he actually suit the Premier League?"

Pogba recently questioned his role in the Manchester United side in an interview with Le Figaro. He hinted that his time with the club was coming to an end.

It is this lack of commitment that Meulensteen finds an issue with, adding:

"What frustrated me a little bit is Paul has never really outspoken his commitment to United. He’s never came out there and said he’s going to stay and bring United back to where they belong."

Meulensteen highlighted the impact the constant uncertainty over Pogba's future has had on his relationship with the club and its fans, concluding:

"There’s always been issues over his future and that doesn’t sit well with the fans. It’s not just one player though, there’s many more issues that need to be addressed before United are going to get back on the right track. Since he’s come back it hasn’t really happened for him or Manchester United. I think he will leave now."

Rene Meulensteen to join Erik ten Hag at Manchester United?

Meulensteen (centre) spent five years as Old Trafford first-team coach

The former assistant coach to Sir Alex Ferguson has been linked with joining Erik ten Hag's backroom staff should the latter be appointed as manager.

ESPN reports that the Ajax coach is on the verge of being confirmed as the next manager of Manchester United.

Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan told Sky Sports that Ten Hag is targeting a Dutch assistant coach who has connections with United.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Could Ruud van Nistelrooy or Robin van Persie join Erik ten Hag if he gets the job at 🗣️ "He's sounding out one or two members in Dutch football with a background at Manchester United."Could Ruud van Nistelrooy or Robin van Persie join Erik ten Hag if he gets the job at #MUFC 🗣️ "He's sounding out one or two members in Dutch football with a background at Manchester United."Could Ruud van Nistelrooy or Robin van Persie join Erik ten Hag if he gets the job at #MUFC? 👀 https://t.co/OB4dHrTUzU

Meulensteen certainly possesses those credentials, having spent five years working under Sir Alex Ferguson before the Scot retired in 2013.

He helped the Red Devils win multiple trophies while working alongside Sir Alex. This includes three Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, two League Cups and the FIFA World Club Cup.

He is one of four names being touted for the role, with Robin van Persie, Jaap Stam and Steve McClaren the other potential candidates.

His knowledge of the United side from having been in the dugout during such a hugely successful period in the club's history could be hugely beneficial for Ten Hag.

Edited by Aditya Singh