"Does crazy things in training and also in the game" – Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch backs ex-teammate to win Ballon d'Or in future

Liverpool ace Ryan Gravenberch has backed his ex-teammate and Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala to lift the Ballon d'Or award in the future.

Musiala, 20, has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in the world over the last few seasons. He has helped the Bavarians lift 10 trophies so far, including a UEFA Champions League and four Bundesliga titles.

During an interview, Gravenberch was asked to name the most talented youngster he has played alongside. He replied (h/t @iMiaSanMia):

"I'd go for Jamal Musiala. Jamal does crazy things in training and also in the game. He's very good for his age. I think he could win a Ballon d'Or once in his life. He will keep improving and get even better. There's a good chance. He's really good with his crazy dribbling."

A right-footed versatile operator renowned for his flair, dribbling and vision, the 23-cap Germany international relished his best season in terms of offensive numbers last season. He registered 16 goals and 16 assists in 3024 minutes, spread across 47 appearances.

Musiala, who spent time in Chelsea's youth ranks between 2011 and 2019, played alongside Gravenberch at Bayern Munich in the 2022-23 season. The pair shared the pitch together for 313 minutes of action – winning nine, drawing four and losing two of 15 matches.

Overall, the 2023 Golden Boy nominee has scored 31 goals and laid out 24 assists in 130 matches across competitions for Bayern Munich.

Dimitar Berbatov offers prediction ahead of Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool PL encounter

In his column for the Metro, ex-Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov predicted that Tottenham Hotspur will beat visitors Liverpool in their Premier League contest on Saturday (September 30). He wrote:

"I think it'll be a tough game and Spurs need to be ready and take chances. Liverpool have serious attacking power. Look at [Darwin] Nunez, [Mohamed] Salah and others. Both teams have players who can score goals. Spurs need to take chances and not let their guard down when or if they concede. I think they can get it done."

Liverpool, who achieved a fifth-placed Premier League finish past campaign, are in second spot in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 16 points from six matches. Spurs, on the other hand, are also unbeaten and are in fourth with 14 points from six games so far.

The Merseyside outfit have an upper hand against Spurs in terms of head-to-head record. They have registered 14 wins, six draws and just one defeat in their last 21 Premier League meetings against Tottenham.