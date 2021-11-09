"Does everything so simple but so well" – John Terry reveals current Chelsea star he would have loved playing with

John Terry expressed his admiration for Chelsea's current lot of defenders and revealed how he would've loved to play alongside Thiago Silva.

Tuchel's Blues currently sit atop the Premier League table. Their defense has played an instrumental role in their form this season.

John Terry @John2606Terry @CarefreeJackk

Would have loved to have played alongside him 💙

Does everything so simple but so well.

Thiago Silva has been a regular starter for Chelsea ever since he made the switch from PSG. Terry was left flabbergasted by his performance although defined the Brazilian as a "proper defender."

The former Chelsea captain has caused a ripple on Twitter ever since he joined the platform. A fan asked him for his thoughts on Silva and here's how Terry reacted:

“Absolutely love him. Would have loved to have played alongside him. Does everything so simple but so well. Proper defender.”

Silva has been an integral part of Chelsea's back-line having conceded just four goals in 11 Premier League games this season.

DS⭐️⭐️ @DS_cfc @John2606Terry JT26💙💙 how close do you think this Chelsea side can come to the 04/05 defensive record? @John2606Terry JT26💙💙 how close do you think this Chelsea side can come to the 04/05 defensive record?

John Terry @John2606Terry @DS_cfc Genuinely don’t think anyone will ever get close to it , but hope we do 💙👍🏻 @DS_cfc Genuinely don’t think anyone will ever get close to it , but hope we do 💙👍🏻

Terry, on the flip side, was part of a venerated Chelsea squad that conceded 14 goals in 38 games under Jose Mourinho in 2004/05. The Blues went on to bag the Premier League title that season.

When asked if the current Chelsea squad has what it takes to replicate the feat, Terry was a little apprehensive but revealed that he remains optimistic.

Terry states how Chelsea's Reece James can break his record for the most goals scored by a defender in the Premier League

Reece James has been outstanding so far, not only as a defender, but as a clinical striker as well.

He has scored four screamers this season in eight appearances, taking his total tally to five.

Terry holds the record for the most goals scored by a defender in the Premier League, 41. The former Chelsea captain is ahead of David Unsworth, Leighton Baines, and Ian Harte.

A fan dubbed James to break Terry's record, to which the latter had a very positive response.

He said:

"If anyone does I hope it’s Reece. 37 to go."

Chelsea currently sit in first place in the Premier League and are three points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

The Blues have lost just two games this season to Manchester City and Juventus. Be that as it may, Tuchel's men have looked unsurpassable and are amongst the favorites to win the Premier League.

