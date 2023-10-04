"Does Klopp ever stop crying?" "Always complaining" - Fans destroy Jurgen Klopp for suggesting Tottenhan vs Liverpool should be replayed

Fans have reacted to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp suggesting that his team's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur should be replayed because of a wrongly disallowed goal.

The Reds were at the end of dubious calls in their 2-1 league loss at Spurs at the weekend. However, the pick of the lot was VAR failing to overturn Luis Diaz's first-half opener for a wrong offside call.

Tottenham rubbed insult to injury by opening the scoring two minutes later, but the visitors equalized through Cody Gakpo at the cusp of half-time. The Reds then had Diogo Jota sent off midway through the second half but almost held on for a draw.

However, unfortunately Joel Matip put one past his own goalkeeper at the death as Spurs claimed a last-gasp 2-1 win to go second in the Premier League standings. It also ended Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season.

Ahead of his team's UEFA Europa League matchday two game against Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday, Klopp said in his press conference that the Spurs game should be replayed. He said (as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“I think the only outcome for Tottenham-Liverpool game should be a replay. It probably won't happen. I think it is so unprecedented it didn't happen before.”

However, fans have had a go at the German boss for failing to move on, with one tweeting:

"Does Klopp ever stop crying? Serious question."

Another chimed in:

"Always complaning."

Here's a look at the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

The Reds are top of their Europa League group after their come-from-behind 3-1 win at LASK in Linz two weeks ago.

Liverpool boss offers his take on Mac Alister family reunion in USG clash

Alexis Mac Alister

An interesting side story ahead of the Liverpool-USG clash is the reunion of brothers Alexis and Kevin Mac Allister, who play for either side. While Alexis is a midfielder for the Reds, Kevin is a defender for USG.

Amusingly called the Home Alone Derby by fans, Klopp shed light on the Mac Alister family reunion in the upcoming clash at Anfield. The German acknowledged that it would be a huge moment for the family, who will be in attendance.

Klopp said in his aforementioned press conference (as per ECHO):

"Their father is here, whole family is a here. A big moment for them. It's special. They are brothers and love each other, but brothers fight sometimes. It's a nice side story. Hopefully not the main story afterwards."

The Reds have had a good start to the season, trailing leaders Manchester City (18) by two points after eight league games. Jurgen Klopp's side will now look to return to winning ways in the Europa League after their league loss last weekend.