"Does not need this guy there" - Alan Hutton suggests Erik ten Hag may have forced man out of Manchester United

Former Premier League defender Alan Hutton has suggested that Ralf Rangnick may have left Manchester United because Erik ten Hag wanted him out.

Rangnick initially took the reins at Old Trafford on an interim basis following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking in December. The German, who also agreed to take charge of the Austria national team last month, was expected to move to a consultancy role this summer.

However, Manchester United announced on Sunday that Rangnick's plans to continue at Old Trafford have been scrapped. It is said that the 63-year-old has decided to leave the club to focus on his job as Austria manager.

Hutton, though, feels new Red Devils manager Ten Hag may have forced Rangnick out of the club. The former Tottenham Hotspur right-back explained that the 52-year-old may not have been keen on the idea of the German adivicing him following a 'nightmare' spell as the club's interim manager. He told Football Insider:

“To have somebody like Ten Hag come in with his own philosophies, his own ideas, he won’t want the previous Rangnick era there. Working as a consultant, he doesn’t need it. This guy does not need this guy there telling him what to do."

“If it’s an Alex Ferguson, who’s had an unbelievable time, and you’re taking over from there, you need a little bit of guidance here and there. But if it’s somebody who’s had a nightmare, it’s like: ‘What are you going to tell me? How are you going to improve this?'”

Rangnick was tasked with helping Manchester United secure a top-four finish in the Premier League in the recently-concluded season. However, he failed to do so as the Red Devils had to settle for a sixth-place finish.

Manchester United hoping for fresh start under Ten Hag

The Red Devils have struggled to retain their status as one of the biggest clubs in Europe since Sir Alex Ferguson's exit in 2013. David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer have had varying levels of success, but they were not enough to take the team back to the top.

Manchester United are now hopeful that Ten Hag will be the man to bring glory days back to Old Trafford. The Dutch tactician enjoyed a fruitful five-year stint with Ajax, leading the club to six trophies, including three Eredivisie titles.

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag can become the first manager since Ferguson to lead the club to Premier League glory.

