"Doesn't deserve to start", "What a joke" - Fans unhappy with Manchester United star's inclusion in XI for Real Sociedad clash

A section of Manchester United fans online are unhappy with Ruben Amorim’s decision to include Rasmus Hojlund in the starting XI for their clash against Real Sociedad. The two sides are set to face off in the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16 at Old Trafford on Thursday, March 13.

The spoils were shared in the first leg at Anoeta Stadium as Mikel Oyarzabal's 70th-minute penalty canceled out Joshua Zirkzee’s opener. Manchester United will be hoping to get past their Spanish counterparts and progress to the quarterfinals, with the Europa League being their only hope for silverware this season.

Rasmus Hojlund, who has continued to spearhead United’s attack under Ruben Amorim, has struggled in the final third this season. The Dane drew the ire of fans after Manchester United’s exit from the FA Cup against Fulham on March 2.

The decision to include Hojlund in the starting XI for their clash against La Real did not sit well with some Manchester United fans, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their displeasure.

An X user wrote:

"What really happened to Obi and Dorgu & Hojlund doesn’t deserve to start in this match."

Another tweeted:

''Freaking Hojlund is starting what a joke"

''@RubenAmorimx you still start this hojlund? Omooo'' @BoluDaniel13 wrote.

''Why is hojlund starting ffs'' @ayblackk posted.

Another posted a meme expressing worry about the striker's inclusion in the starting XI

Rasmus Hojlund has scored seven goals for Manchester United in 37 appearances across competitions this season.

''It’s going to be a really important game for us'' – Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim on Europa League second leg clash with Real Sociedad

Ruben Amorim believes that getting past Real Sociedad in the last 16 tie of the Europa League can positively influence their form in the league. Since Amorim took charge of the Red Devils, they have struggled to find a winning formula in the Premier League. They have won just five of their first 17 league games under the Portuguese tactician.

In the pre-match press conference, Amorim said reaching the quarterfinal of the Europa League will give them more energy to end the season. The United head coach said (via the club’s website):

“In that context, [reaching the last eight] it’s also important to give us more energy to continue the season. We know that. It’s not going to change a lot the idea for the next season but it will give us more energy to finish the season in a different way. So tomorrow again it’s going to be a really important game for us.”

Should Manchester United get past Real Sociedad, they will face either FCSB or Lyon in the quarterfinals.

